Non-Opioid Drug Development Firm, CerSci Therapeutics, Announces Appointment Of Pharma Leaders Pat Confalone And Perry Molinoff To The Board Of Directors

DALLAS, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CerSci Therapeutics, a non-opioid drug development firm based in Dallas, Texas, today announced it has added seasoned pharmaceutical leaders Pat Confalone and Perry Molinoff to their Board of Directors.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome these distinguished pharmaceutical leaders to join our board of directors," said CerSci's President Dr. Lucas Rodriguez. "Their involvement helps validate our position and strategy, and enables us to continue preparations for moving our lead drug candidate from the bench to the clinic in the next 12-18 months."

Dr. Pat N. Confalone adds 45 years of expertise to CerSci in the field of Pharmaceutical R&D. A graduate of MIT with a BS in chemistry, Dr. Confalone received a PhD from Harvard, studying under the Nobel laureate RB Woodward. After a postdoctoral stint, also with Woodward, on the total synthesis of Vitamin B12, he began his career in industry at Roche Pharmaceuticals. Ten years later Dr. Confalone joined DuPont, eventually rising to Vice President of Global R and D. His research group developed the fluorescent reagents for automated DNA sequencing which were employed in the Human Genome Project. He led the teams that discovered and developed Cozaar, a drug used to treat millions of hypertension patients, and Sustiva, a key component of the AIDS treatment cocktail that has saved hundreds of thousands of lives. He is on several Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Boards of Biotech/Pharma companies, is an elected Fellow of AAAS, and is currently Chairman of the Board of the American Chemical Society. "It's a very exciting time to be joining CerSci," explains Dr. Confalone. "The potential for drugs like CerSci's CT-044 are enormous, and the alleviation of pain without the side effects of opioids will completely transform future pain management "

Dr. Perry Molinoff adds over 30 years of pharmaceutical experience to CerSci. Dr. Molinoff concurrently serves as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board at BioMotiv, and the head of the Harrington Innovation Support Center, an arm of the Harrington Project providing drug development infrastructure and financial support to accelerate development of innovative therapies. "I am very pleased to be working with CerSci," comments Dr. Molinoff. "With nearly 100 people dying every day after taking opioids, it is time for a change in prescription pain relief, that's where CerSci plans to help." Dr. Molinoff earned his BS and MD from Harvard University. Previously, Dr. Molinoff served as the Vice Provost for Research of the University of Pennsylvania managing UPenn's research enterprise consisting of over $700 million in research awards during his term. Dr. Molinoff's industry career includes his position of Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Palatin Technologies, and Vice President of Neuroscience and Genitourinary Drug Discovery for the Bristol-Meyers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Institute. During his tenure, clinical candidates were identified for treatment of sleep disorders, schizophrenia, stroke, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, incontinence and sexual dysfunction. Dr. Molinoff has served on the Board of Directors of both public and private companies including Cypress Bioscience and Palatin Technologies.

About CerSci Therapeutics

CerSci is dedicated to pharmaceutical research and development in the area of non-opioid therapeutics for the alleviation of acute and chronic pain. CerSci's lead drug candidate, CT-044, is currently preparing for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which will enable human clinical trials (expected to commence summer 2018).

