U.S. Generic Drugmaker Akorn, Inc. (AKN) Surges on Reports Fresenius SE is Interested



Fresenius SE, Europe’s biggest publicly traded health-care provider, said Friday that it’s in talks to buy U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc.

While discussions are under way, there’s no certainty of a deal, said Fresenius, a maker of dialysis and medical products. The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company didn’t elaborate in a statement about the talks. A spokeswoman for Akorn declined to comment.

