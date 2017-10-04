 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Hologic (HOLX) Snags $721 Million Radiology System DoD Contract Deal



4/10/2017 7:18:59 AM

Hologic has won a maximum $721.1 million firm-fixed-price contract for radiology systems from the US Department of Defense, according to a DoD release published yesterday.

The 5-year base indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract comes with one 5-year option period, according to the DoD release. Hologic was among 27 groups vying for the contract.

The Marlborough, Mass.-based company will supply the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies with radiology systems, accessories and training, and has a completion date of April 5, 2022.

