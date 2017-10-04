Company Profile For ETS Wound Care LLC

 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETS Wound Care is an emerging wound care company focused on using ETS’s borate-based bioactive glass fiber to develop and commercialize a broad range of breakthrough solutions for the wound care market to minimize the cost of treatment, while improving patient outcomes. ETS Wound Care is a subsidiary company of Engineered Tissue Solutions (ETS), a holdings company focused on “Healing People to Help People,” and committed to donating a portion of its profits to various charities.

Company:

ETS Wound Care LLC

Headquarters Address:

4030 Hypoint North
Rolla, MO 65401

Main Telephone:

573-202-2550

Website:

www.etswoundcare.com

Type of Organization:

Private

Industry:

Medical Devices

Key Executives:

CEO: Chad Lewis

Chairman: Ted Day

CEO & President

Contact:

Chad Lewis

Phone:

573-202-2550

Email:

clewis@etissuesolutions.com


