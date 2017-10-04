Company Profile For ETS Wound Care LLC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETS Wound Care is an emerging wound care company focused on using ETS’s
borate-based bioactive glass fiber to develop and commercialize a broad
range of breakthrough solutions for the wound care market to minimize
the cost of treatment, while improving patient outcomes. ETS Wound Care
is a subsidiary company of Engineered Tissue Solutions (ETS), a holdings
company focused on “Healing People to Help People,” and committed to
donating a portion of its profits to various charities.
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
ETS Wound Care LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
|
4030 Hypoint North
|
|
|
|
|
Rolla, MO 65401
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
|
573-202-2550
|
|
|
|
|
|
Website:
|
|
|
www.etswoundcare.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
|
Private
|
|
|
|
|
|
Industry:
|
|
|
Medical Devices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
|
CEO: Chad Lewis
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman: Ted Day
|
|
|
|
|
|
CEO & President
|
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
|
Chad Lewis
|
|
Phone:
|
|
|
573-202-2550
|
|
Email:
|
|
|
clewis@etissuesolutions.com
|
|
|
|
|