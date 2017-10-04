Company Profile For ETS Wound Care LLC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETS Wound Care is an emerging wound care company focused on using ETS’s borate-based bioactive glass fiber to develop and commercialize a broad range of breakthrough solutions for the wound care market to minimize the cost of treatment, while improving patient outcomes. ETS Wound Care is a subsidiary company of Engineered Tissue Solutions (ETS), a holdings company focused on “Healing People to Help People,” and committed to donating a portion of its profits to various charities.

Company: ETS Wound Care LLC Headquarters Address: 4030 Hypoint North Rolla, MO 65401 Main Telephone: 573-202-2550 Website: www.etswoundcare.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Medical Devices Key Executives: CEO: Chad Lewis Chairman: Ted Day CEO & President Contact: Chad Lewis Phone: 573-202-2550 Email: clewis@etissuesolutions.com