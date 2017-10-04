 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
BiOptix CEO Resigns, Effective Immediatly



4/10/2017

Effective April 6, 2017, Stephen Lundy resigned as a director and the Chief Executive Officer of Bioptix, Inc. (the “Company”). Such resignation was tendered and accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”). Mr. Lundy’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company, any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, the Company’s management or the Board. Mr. Lundy entered into a separation agreement with the Company (the “Separation Agreement”). The Separation Agreement is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

