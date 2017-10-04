|
BiOptix CEO Resigns, Effective Immediatly
4/10/2017 7:14:17 AM
Effective April 6, 2017, Stephen Lundy resigned as a director and
the Chief Executive Officer of Bioptix, Inc. (the “Company”).
Such resignation was tendered and accepted by the Board of
Directors of the Company (the “Board”). Mr. Lundy’s
resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the
Company, any matter related to the Company’s operations,
policies or practices, the Company’s management or the Board.
Mr. Lundy entered into a separation agreement with the Company
(the “Separation Agreement”). The Separation Agreement is
attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated
herein by reference.
