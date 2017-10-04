Ortho Kinematics Raises $18.6 Million Series D Equity Financing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ortho Kinematics‚ Inc. (OKI), a privately held healthcare diagnostics
company focused on spine imaging informatics, announced today the close
of a $18.6 million Series D equity financing to expand commercialization
of the VMA (Vertebral Motion Analysis) technology, the company’s
flagship product for the radiographic assessment of spinal instability
and alignment.
Terms of the financing were not disclosed. These new funds will support
the continued commercialization of the VMA as well as further
development of the technology. After a successful commercial launch of
the VMA technology in 2015 and the development of the VMA-Align module
in 2016 to assess sagittal alignment, the Company is currently ramping
up efforts to support a broader commercial launch. OKI will be expanding
sales and marketing efforts as well as manufacturing and R&D activities.
Jerry DeVries, a healthcare investor involved in launching several
successful spine companies, states, “Austin has become a well-respected
area for spine companies with cutting edge technologies to address new
opportunities. This industry is a very attractive and growing
space. Diagnostics improvements are necessary to address fundamental
challenges for spine clinicians to more accurately identify and make
treatment decisions. Most importantly, patients will benefit from a
large scale commercialization of Ortho Kinematics’ spinal diagnostic
test.”
Paul Gunnoe, CEO of OKI, adds, "This current round of financing is a
strong vote of confidence that will provide OKI the ability to begin
meeting the VMA demand seen from patients and caregivers. In the area of
spine diagnostics, functional diagnostic testing is long overdue. OKI is
the commercial leader in spinal diagnostics and we are humbled by the
support we have received.”
About Ortho Kinematics
Ortho Kinematics is a privately held diagnostic technology company,
focused on spine imaging informatics and committed to the idea that
spine motion matters. The company is working with a group of leading
clinicians, researchers, and developers who are passionate about
leveraging spine biomechanical data to improve the diagnosis and
treatment of back pain. Ortho Kinematics is located in Austin, Texas and
at www.orthokinematics.com.