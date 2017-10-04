|
Why SoCal's Glaukos' Revenue Could Fall 30% in the Next Year
4/10/2017 6:58:37 AM
Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.
Glaukos shares have risen 150 percent to around $50 since June 2015, trading at 300 times expected earnings and 10 times forecast sales, the financial newspaper said.
The San Clemente, California-based company, which makes tiny titanium stents called iStents used to treat the progressive eye disease glaucoma, has had this market to itself in the United States.
comments powered by