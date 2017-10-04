Edwards Lifesciences (EW) To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 25, 2017

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), the global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-8037 or (201) 689-8037. For 72 hours following the call, an audio replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and using conference number 13658919. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the "Investor Relations" section of the Edwards web site at ir.edwards.com. A live stream and archived replay can also be accessed via mobile devices by downloading Edwards' IR App for iPhone and iPad or Android.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world's leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives. For more information, visit www.Edwards.com and follow us on Twitter @EdwardsLifesci.

