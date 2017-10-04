Quest Diagnostics (DGX) To Release First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On April 20

MADISON, N.J., April 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it will report first quarter 2017 results on Thursday, April 20, 2017, before the market opens. It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The conference call can be accessed in listen-only mode by dialing 888-300-0211 for domestic callers or 719-325-2017 for international callers, passcode 7180587. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 888-203-1112 for domestic callers or 719-457-0820 for international callers, passcode 7180587. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 20, 2017 until 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2017.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 43,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Contacts:

Shawn Bevec (Investors): 973-520-2900 Dennis Moynihan (Media): 973-520-2800

