AtriCure (ATRC) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure,
Inc. (Nasdaq:
ATRC), a leading innovator in treatments for atrial fibrillation
(Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that
it will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday,
May 4, 2017.
AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on
Thursday, May 4, 2017 to discuss its first quarter 2017 financial
results. The call may be accessed through an operator by calling (844)
884-9951 for domestic callers and (661) 378-9661 for international
callers using conference ID number 45359788. A live audio webcast of the
presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors page of
AtriCure’s corporate website at ir.atricure.com.
A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the
presentation.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of
Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 33 million people
worldwide. Electrophysiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons around the
globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib and reduction
of Afib related complications. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation
System is the first and only medical device to receive FDA approval for
the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip Left Atrial
Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA
management devices worldwide, with more than 100,000 implanted to date.
For more information, visit AtriCure.com
or follow us on Twitter @AtriCure.
AtriCure, Inc.
Andy Wade, 513-755-4564
Senior Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer
awade@atricure.com
or
Gilmartin
Group
Investor Relations
Lynn Pieper Lewis, 415-937-5402
lynn@gilmartinir.com