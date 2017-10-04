Zomedica Raises C$4.35 Million In Second Tranche Closing Of Equity Financing For Aggregate Proceeds Of C$5.54 Million

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX-V:ZOM), a veterinary pharmaceutical company and health care solutions company, today announced the closing of the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of common shares (each a "Common Share") at a price of C$1.50 per Common Share. An aggregate of 2,902,682 Common Shares have been issued for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$4,354,025 under this offering. All of the Common Shares issued in connection with this final closing are subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will expire on August 8, 2017.



When added to the first tranche closing (pursuant to which an aggregate of 791,373 Common Shares were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$1,187,059.50), Zomedica issued an aggregate of 3,694,055 Common Shares under this financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,541,084.50.

Zomedica expects the proceeds raised under this financing to be used for the following purposes:

Advancement and further development of its therapeutic pipeline;

Potential acquisitions, furthering its intellectual property and associated protections;

Capital markets activities and expenditures; and

General working capital purposes.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Zomedica

With U.S. operations based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica is a veterinary pharmaceutical and health care solutions company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica is developing a diversified portfolio to include innovative drugs, drug-delivery technologies, diagnostics, and devices. With multiple clinical veterinarians in executive management, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the intended use of proceeds of the offering. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA srampertab@zomedica.com +1 647.283.3630 Barry Mire, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. bmire@renmarkfinancial.com +1 416.644.2020 or +1 514.939.3989 Media Contact Andrea Eberle aeberle@zomedica.com +1 734.369.2555