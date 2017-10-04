PerkinElmer (PKI) To Hold Earnings Call On Thursday, May 4, 2017

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer, Inc., (NYSE:PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that on Thursday, May 4, 2017, after market close, the Company will release first quarter 2017 results. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Robert Friel, chairman and chief executive officer, and Andy Wilson, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the conference call.

To access the call, please dial (541) 797-2422 prior to the scheduled conference call time and provide the access code 40914697. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s Web site at www.perkinelmer.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 4, 2017 through the Investors section of the Company’s Web site at www.perkinelmer.com.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.1 billion in 2016, has about 9,000 employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.