PerkinElmer (PKI) To Hold Earnings Call On Thursday, May 4, 2017

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PerkinElmer,
Inc., (NYSE:PKI) a global leader committed to innovating for a
healthier world, today announced that on Thursday, May 4, 2017, after
market close, the Company will release first quarter 2017 results. The
Company will also host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to
discuss these results. Robert Friel, chairman and chief executive
officer, and Andy Wilson, senior vice president and chief financial
officer, will host the conference call.
To access the call, please dial (541) 797-2422 prior to the scheduled
conference call time and provide the access code 40914697. A live audio
webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors
section of the Company’s Web site at www.perkinelmer.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET,
Thursday, May 4, 2017 through the Investors
section of the Company’s Web site at www.perkinelmer.com.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader
focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported
revenue of approximately $2.1 billion in 2016, has about 9,000 employees
serving customers in more than 150 countries, and is a component of the
S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through
1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.
