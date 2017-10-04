Golden Meditech Announces The Close Of The Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer And Remains Public

HONG KONG, April 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00801, TWSE stock code: 910801) ("Golden Meditech" or the "Company"), a leading integrated healthcare enterprise in China, today announced that the voluntary conditional cash offer made by Mr. Kam Yuen, the Chairman, executive director and controlling shareholder of the Company, through his controlled company -- Magnum Opus 3 International Holdings Limited ("MO3") closed on 10 April 2017. The Company maintains its listing status after the close of the voluntary conditional cash offer.

As of today, valid acceptances of the cash offer have been received in respect of 968,774,034 shares (representing approximately 32.66% of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company). Consequently, together with the abovementioned share offer acceptances, MO3 and its concert parties would hold an aggregate of 2,087,043,560 shares, representing approximately 70.36% of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company. Meanwhile, valid acceptances of the option offer have been received in respect of 12,239,669 share options.

Following the close of the voluntary conditional cash offer, 879,096,144 shares are held by the public, representing approximately 29.64% of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company. This satisfies the minimum public float requirement of 25% under the listing rules for a listed company in Hong Kong.

Details of the close of the voluntary conditional cash offer have been published by the Company in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and posted on the Company's website as follows: http://www.goldenmeditech.com/eng/ir/announcements.php

Golden Meditech Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 00801, TWSE stock code: 910801)

Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is a leading integrated-healthcare enterprise in China. It is a first-mover in China, having established its dominant positions in several markets including the medical devices market, the cord blood storage market and the hospital management market in the healthcare industry, thanks to its strengths in innovation and market expertise and the ability to capture emerging market opportunities. Going forward, Golden Meditech will continue to pursue a leading position in China's healthcare industry both through organic growth and strategic expansion.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-meditech-announces-the-close-of-the-voluntary-conditional-cash-offer-and-remains-public-300437071.html

