SDC Announces Strategic Expansion To Greater Boston Area

Fueled by accelerated growth and continued high demand for its services, SDC opens new office in Waltham, Mass.

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SDC, a specialized data services Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing scalable clinical trial solutions, today announced that it has opened a new office in Waltham, Mass. Fueled by accelerated growth and continued high demand for its services, SDC’s strategic expansion to the greater Boston area will stimulate further employee growth in a key talent market, and expand the company’s footprint in support of local and global clientele.

“The Massachusetts life sciences economy continues to grow and strengthen, spurring a number of expansions and newly created companies geared toward services specific to the industry,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. “We welcome SDC to the Commonwealth and congratulate them on their expansion into a robust ecosystem of local service providers working directly with the best life science companies in the country to improve patient care.”

“We are very excited to open this new office in the Boston area,” said Dale W. Usner, Ph.D., President of SDC. “This is a great step forward for SDC’s future, facilitating continued high levels of local and global client engagement, and enabling local employee recruitment from a diverse talent pool.”

SDC has supported more than 250 clinical trials for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies since its incorporation in 2005. From early phase and Proof of Concept through global submission (Phase 3/Pivotal) studies, SDC’s biostatistics and clinical data management experience spans a wide range of therapeutic areas, including, but not limited to: oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, cardiovascular, nephrology and dermatology. SDC also provides scalable full-service clinical trial solutions via a diverse and complementary network of strategic partnerships and technologies.

“Data analytics is critical to the R&D process for new therapies and medical technologies. SDC will help make the clinical trials process more effective and efficient for companies here bringing discoveries to market,” said Travis McCready, President & CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. “We look forward to collaborating with SDC as they put down roots in Waltham, create jobs, and form partnerships within the world’s leading ecosystem for life sciences innovation and growth.”

“Since 2005, SDC has provided leading-edge biostatistics and clinical data management services focused on the highest data quality and best possible customer experience,” said Richard Abelson, Ph.D., CEO of SDC. “We look forward to the continuation of that mission with SDC’s expanded footprint in the Boston area.”

“We are proud of Massachusetts’ robust network of contract research organizations,” said Robert K. Coughlin, President and CEO of MassBio, “and know that SDC will both benefit from and bring value to our life sciences community as they strengthen and grow their partnerships here.”

SDC invites local biometrics and clinical trial professionals to their new office on June 13, 2017, for a Grand Opening celebration from 5:00-8:00 p.m. EDT. Please join SDC for this educational networking event as renowned guest speakers present on Adaptive Clinical Trial Designs.

“We are excited to have Joe Massaro, Ken Getz and Dale Usner present at our Grand Opening event this June. As respected experts in clinical trial biostatistics, they each bring a unique perspective to the discussion on Adaptive Clinical Trial Designs,” said Faith Kolb, Vice President, Biometric Operations at SDC. “The Grand Opening is going to be a great evening of learning, networking and celebrating our new office in Waltham.”

For more information or to RSVP to the Grand Opening event at SDC’s Waltham office, please visit www.sdcclinical.com/grand-opening.

SDC’s new office is located at 200 Fifth Avenue, Floor 2, Waltham, MA 02451. To become part SDC’s innovative team, please visit www.sdcclinical.com.

About SDC

SDC is committed to providing experienced teams who will take ownership of your needs and are positively engaged in your projects. SDC delivers leading-edge statistical analysis and data management services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, as well as CRO partners. With biostatistics, clinical data management and interactive response technology expertise at our core, SDC also provides scalable full service clinical trial solutions via our diverse and complementary strategic partnerships. Speak with us today about how SDC will take ownership of your clinical project needs. For more information, please visit www.sdcclinical.com, call 480-632-5468 or email data@sdcclinical.com.