Cook Medical Release: Pete Yonkman Announces Fund For Bloomington Tech Startups

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical, announced a fund to help small tech companies attract new employees at this weekend’s Combine event in downtown Bloomington. The fund will be seeded by a $50,000 donation from Pete and Janell Yonkman.

“Bloomington is a wonderful place to live, work and play,” said Yonkman. “We hope that, through this fund, we can attract really smart people to be entrepreneurial and innovative in Bloomington. This fund will help small companies in Bloomington that want to make a great new hire but need some extra help. The tech sector is a critical part to Bloomington’s ecosystem, and when our ecosystem is healthy, it benefits everyone in our community.”

The Combine brings entrepreneurs, innovators, marketers, and technologists together for two days and features networking opportunities, workshops and presentations from industry and community leaders. The conference also provides attendees the opportunity to be inspired by people, ideas and different environments that drive innovation in our local community. This is the seventh year of the Combine.

