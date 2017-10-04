Cook Medical Release: Pete Yonkman Announces Fund For Bloomington Tech Startups

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Group and Cook Medical, announced a fund
to help small tech companies attract new employees at this weekend’s
Combine event in downtown Bloomington. The fund will be seeded by a
$50,000 donation from Pete and Janell Yonkman.
“Bloomington is a wonderful place to live, work and play,” said Yonkman.
“We hope that, through this fund, we can attract really smart people to
be entrepreneurial and innovative in Bloomington. This fund will help
small companies in Bloomington that want to make a great new hire but
need some extra help. The tech sector is a critical part to
Bloomington’s ecosystem, and when our ecosystem is healthy, it benefits
everyone in our community.”
The Combine brings entrepreneurs, innovators, marketers, and
technologists together for two days and features networking
opportunities, workshops and presentations from industry and community
leaders. The conference also provides attendees the opportunity to be
inspired by people, ideas and different environments that drive
innovation in our local community. This is the seventh year of the
Combine.
About Cook Medical
Since 1963 Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop
technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery. Today we are
combining medical devices, biologic materials and cellular therapies to
help the world’s healthcare systems deliver better outcomes more
efficiently. We have always remained family owned so that we have the
freedom to focus on what we care about: patients, our employees and our
communities. Find out more at www.cookmedical.com, and
for the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
