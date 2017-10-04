Phase III Study Shows Genentech (RHHBY)’s Alecensa Was Superior To Crizotinib In A Specific Type Of Lung Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX:
RHHBY), today announced that the global, randomized Phase III ALEX study
met its primary endpoint and showed that Alecensa®
(alectinib) as an initial (first-line) treatment significantly reduced
the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival, PFS)
compared to crizotinib in people with anaplastic lymphoma kinase
(ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This is the
second Phase III trial to show that Alecensa was superior as an initial
treatment compared to crizotinib in this type of lung cancer. The safety
profile of Alecensa was consistent with that observed in previous
studies, with no new or unexpected adverse events.
“Our goal is to transform the standard of care and we are excited to
share these results with the lung cancer community,” said Sandra
Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product
Development. “As part of its Breakthrough Therapy Designation, we hope
to bring Alecensa as an initial treatment for people with ALK-positive
NSCLC as soon as possible and will discuss these data with global health
authorities.”
Full data from the ALEX study will be presented at an upcoming medical
meeting and submitted to global health authorities, including the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which in September 2016 granted
Alecensa Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for the treatment of
people with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC who have not received prior
treatment with an ALK inhibitor.
Alecensa was granted accelerated approval by the FDA in December 2015
for the treatment of people with ALK-positive NSCLC who have progressed
on or are intolerant to crizotinib. The ALEX study is part of the
company’s commitment to convert the current accelerated approval of
Alecensa in people with ALK-positive, metastatic NSCLC who have
progressed on or are intolerant to crizotinib to a full approval as an
initial treatment.
ALK-positive NSCLC is a distinct form of lung cancer commonly diagnosed
in younger people (median age 52). Approximately 54 percent of cases are
found in women. ALK-positive NSCLC is also generally found in those with
a light or non-smoking history.
About the ALEX study
ALEX (NCT02075840) is a randomized, multicenter, open-label Phase III
study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Alecensa versus crizotinib
in treatment-naïve people with ALK-positive NSCLC whose tumors were
characterized as ALK-positive by the VENTANA ALK (D5F3) CDx Assay, a
companion immunohistochemistry (IHC) test developed by Roche Tissue
Diagnostics. People were randomized (1:1) to receive either Alecensa or
crizotinib. The primary endpoint of the ALEX study is progression-free
survival (PFS) as assessed by the investigator and secondary endpoints
include: independent review committee (IRC)-assessed PFS, time to
central nervous system (CNS) progression, objective response rate (ORR;
as defined by RECIST criteria), duration of response, overall survival,
health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and safety. The multicenter study
was conducted in 303 people across 161 sites in 31 countries.
About Lung Cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than
222,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, and NSCLC
accounts for 85 percent of all lung cancers. It is estimated that
approximately 60 percent of lung cancer diagnoses in the United States
are made when the disease is in the advanced stages.
About Alecensa
Alecensa is a kinase inhibitor approved for the treatment of people with
anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive, metastatic non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on or are intolerant to
crizotinib. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based
on tumor response rate and duration of response (DOR). Continued
approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and
description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.
Important Safety Information
Everyone reacts differently to treatment with Alecensa. It’s important
to know the most serious and most common side effects with Alecensa.
A doctor may lower the dose or stop treatment with Alecensa if any
serious side effects occur. Patients taking Alecensa should
contact their doctor right away if they have any of the following side
effects.
Alecensa may cause serious side effects, including:
Liver problems (hepatotoxicity). Alecensa may cause liver injury.
A doctor will do blood tests at least every 2 weeks for the first 3
months and as needed during treatment with Alecensa. Patients taking
Alecensa should tell their doctor right away if they experience any of
the following signs and symptoms:
-
Feeling tired
-
Feeling less hungry than usual
-
Yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes
-
Dark urine
-
Itchy skin
-
Nausea or vomiting
-
Pain on the right side of stomach area
-
Bleeding or bruising more easily than normal
Lung problems. Alecensa may cause severe or life-threatening
swelling (inflammation) of the lungs during treatment.
Symptoms may be similar to those symptoms from lung cancer. Patients
taking Alecensa should tell their doctor right away if they have any new
or worsening symptoms, including:
-
Trouble breathing
-
Shortness of breath
-
Fever
-
Cough
Slow heartbeat (bradycardia). Alecensa may cause very slow
heartbeats that can be severe. A doctor will check a patient’s heart
rate and blood pressure during treatment with Alecensa. Patients taking
Alecensa should tell their doctor right away if they feel dizzy,
lightheaded, or faint during treatment with Alecensa. Patients taking
Alecensa should tell their doctor if they take any heart or blood
pressure medicines.
Muscle pain, tenderness, and weakness (myalgia). Muscle problems
are common with Alecensa and can be severe. A doctor will do blood tests
at least every 2 weeks for the first month and as needed during
treatment with Alecensa. Patients taking Alecensa should tell their
doctor right away if they have any new or worsening signs and symptoms
of muscle problems, including unexplained muscle pain or muscle pain
that does not go away, tenderness, or weakness.
Before taking Alecensa, patients should tell their doctor about all
medical conditions, including if they:
-
Have liver problems
-
Have lung or breathing problems
-
Have a slow heartbeat
-
Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Alecensa can harm an unborn
baby. Patients taking Alecensa should tell their doctor right away if
they become pregnant during treatment with Alecensa or think they may
be pregnant
-
Women who are able to become pregnant should use effective
birth control during treatment with Alecensa and for one week
after the final dose of Alecensa
-
Men who have female partners that are able to become
pregnant should use effective birth control during treatment with
Alecensa and for three months after the final dose of Alecensa
-
Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Alecensa
passes into breast milk. A patient should not breastfeed during
treatment with Alecensa and for one week after the final dose of
Alecensa. Patients should talk with their doctor about the best way to
feed their baby during this time.
Patients taking Alecensa should tell their doctor about all the
medicines they take, including prescription medicines,
over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
Patients taking Alecensa should avoid spending time in the sunlight
during treatment with Alecensa and for seven days after the final dose
of Alecensa. Patients taking Alecensa may burn more easily and get
severe sunburns. Patients taking Alecensa should use sunscreen and lip
balm with a SPF 50 or greater to help protect against sunburn.
The most common side effects of Alecensa include:
-
Tiredness
-
Constipation
-
Swelling in hands, feet, ankles, and eyelids
These are not all of the possible side effects of Alecensa. For more
information, patients should ask their doctor or pharmacist. Patients
should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects.
Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Patients and caregivers may also report side effects to Genentech at
(888) 835-2555.
Please see additional Important Safety Information in full Prescribing
Information, including Patient Information.
About Genentech in Lung Cancer
Lung cancer is a major area of focus and investment for Genentech, and
we are committed to developing new approaches, medicines and tests that
can help people with this deadly disease. Our goal is to provide an
effective treatment option for every person diagnosed with lung cancer.
We currently have four approved medicines to treat certain kinds of lung
cancer and more than 10 medicines being developed to target the most
common genetic drivers of lung cancer or to boost the immune system to
combat the disease.
About Genentech
Founded 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that
discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat
patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The
company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San
Francisco, California. For additional information about the company,
please visit http://www.gene.com.