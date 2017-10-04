Illumina (ILMN) Launches The VeriSeq NIPT Solution In Europe

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced the launch of the VeriSeq™
NIPT Solution, a CE-IVD marked next-generation sequencing
(NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), including
CE-IVD marked library prep and analysis software, which enables
laboratories in the European Union to bring efficient, highly accurate
NIPT in-house. The automated comprehensive solution allows laboratories
to screen for certain fetal chromosomal abnormalities in approximately
one day.
The VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution provides accurate information
about fetal chromosome status as early as 10 weeks gestation using a
single maternal blood draw. This noninvasive screen yields results for
trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), trisomy 18 (Edwards syndrome), trisomy 13
(Patau syndrome), as well as certain sex chromosome-related disorders.
Due to its high-sensitivity and high-specificity (low false-positive and
false-negative rates), NGS-based NIPT minimizes the need for invasive
testing procedures.
"As a proud partner of Illumina, we are thrilled to soon use the new
VeriSeq™ NIPT protocol to power our NIPT test,
Serenity,” said Tony Gordon, PhD, Vice President of Business Development
for CooperGenomics. "The advances offered by VeriSeq™ NIPT
will allow us to provide results to our clinical partners faster, with
high sensitivity and minimal test failures.”
By leveraging Illumina paired-end sequencing by synthesis chemistry and
incorporating innovations in workflow, instruments and software, the
VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution makes NGS-based NIPT accessible to any
laboratory. The automated, reliable solution provides reagents,
instruments, installation and training, and offers unprecedented
turnaround times; laboratories can process up to 96 samples in
approximately one day. To demonstrate performance, Illumina conducted a
rigorous supporting clinical accuracy study of over 3,100 maternal
samples which determined that the VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution not
only provided highly sensitive and specific results for trisomies 21, 13
and 18, but also demonstrated a high concordance for the sex chromosomal
aneuploidies reported.
“The VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution offers a rapid workflow and
unprecedented automation that revolutionizes NIPT. With this validated,
CE-IVD marked solution featuring CE-IVD library prep and analysis
software, customers can now access highly reliable NGS-based NIPT in
their own labs,” said Jeff Hawkins, Vice President and General Manager
of Reproductive Genetic Health at Illumina. “With this new solution,
laboratories can feel confident that they are providing expectant
parents with a highly reliable technology that enables accurate results.”
The VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution is available for order and is now
shipping. For more information, visit www.illumina.com/VeriSeqNIPTEU.
