|
What Happens if Gilead (GILD) Went Bigger Than Incyte (INCY) and Made a Play for This Pharma Giant Instead
4/10/2017 6:24:52 AM
Everyone and their brother wants Gilead Sciences to make an acquisition. Gilead's CEO, John Milligan, has indicated a preference for buying another biotech to bolster his company's oncology portfolio. However, Milligan has also stated that inflammation and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) could be other areas that Gilead would like to beef up.
Many observers think Gilead might try to buy Incyte to pick up the smaller biotech's impressive cancer drug pipeline. A crazy thought occurred to me, though. What if Gilead instead made a play for Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)? Would the big biotech possibly make such a staggeringly audacious move? And could it work?
comments powered by