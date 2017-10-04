Chugai Pharma's Alecensa Met Its Primary Endpoint In The ALEX Study

- Following the Japanese Phase III Study, Alecensa Demonstrated
Statistically Significant Improvement in PFS in a Global Phase III Head
to Head Study with Crizotinib -
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced today that Alecensa
as an initial (first-line) treatment showed that patients lived
significantly longer without disease worsening (progression-free
survival, PFS) compared to crizotinib in the ALEX Study, a global phase
III study targeting ALK fusion gene positive non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC), conducted by F.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. The safety profile of Alecensa was consistent
with that observed in previous studies, with no new or unexpected
adverse events.
"Following the Japanese phase III J-ALEX study, the ALEX study, the head
to head trial with crizotinib, Alecensa demonstrated a significant
prolongation of PFS compared to crizotinib. This finding greatly
encourages the patients suffering from ALK fusion gene positive
NSCLC,” said Dr. Yasushi Ito, Senior Vice President, Head of Project &
Lifecycle Management Unit. “We believe that Alecensa will also
contribute to improving the outcomes for overseas patients from first
line therapy in the future."
The ALEX study was an open-label, randomized global phase III study that
compares the efficacy and safety between both monotherapy of Alecensa
and crizotinib. The ALEX study enrolled treatment-naïve 303 patients
with ALK fusion gene positive NSCLC. The subjects were allocated
to either the Alecensa arm or the crizotinib arm in a one to one ratio.
The primary endpoint of the ALEX study was PFS as assessed by the
investigator. The secondary endpoints included Independent Review
Committee-assessed PFS, overall survival, objective response rate,
duration of response, safety, and other endpoints. The full data of the
ALEX study will be presented at a future medical meeting and submitted
to global health authorities, including the United States Food and Drug
Administration.
Alecensa is a highly selective oral ALK inhibitor created by Chugai. It
has been reported that approximately five percent of patients with NSCLC
express a chromosomal rearrangement which leads to fusion of the ALK
gene with another gene.1) ALK kinase signalling is constantly
active in cells with such fusion genes, resulting in uncontrolled growth
of tumour cells and transforming the cells into tumour cells. 2, 3)
Alecensa exerts its anti-tumour effect by selectively inhibiting ALK
kinase activity to inhibit tumour cell proliferation and induce cell
death. 4) In addition, Alecensa is not recognized by the
active efflux system in the blood brain barrier which actively pumps
molecules out of the brain. Thus, Alecensa is able to remain active in
the central nervous system and has proven activity against brain
metastases.
Alecensa is currently approved in the United States, Kuwait, Israel,
Hong Kong, Canada, South Korea, Switzerland, India, the EU, Australia
and Taiwan for the treatment of adult patients with ALK-positive,
metastatic (advanced) NSCLC who have progressed on or those intolerant
to crizotinib. In Japan, "Alecensa capsule 150mg" is available to
patients with “ALK fusion gene positive unresectable,
recurrent/advanced NSCLC” and is marketed by Chugai.
|




Biomarker committee of The Japan Lung Cancer Society, Guidelines for
ALK gene tests in lung cancer patients
|



Soda et al., Nature. 448: 561-566 (2007)
|



Takeuchi et al., Clin Cancer Res. 15: 3143-3149 (2009)
|



Sakamoto et al., Cancer Cell. 19: 679-690 (2011)

|



The description of Japanese package insert



- Dosage and administration for Japanese patients: "the usual adult
dosage is 300mg alectinib administered orally twice daily."



- In the current Japanese package insert, it is described that "2.
efficacy and safety of ALECENSA in chemotherapy-naïve patients have
not been established."

About Chugai
Chugai Pharmaceutical is one of Japan’s leading research-based
pharmaceutical companies with strengths in biotechnology products.
Chugai, based in Tokyo, specializes in prescription pharmaceuticals and
is listed on the 1st section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. As an
important member of the Roche Group, Chugai is actively involved in R&D
activities in Japan and abroad. Specifically, Chugai is working to
develop innovative products which may satisfy the unmet medical needs,
mainly focusing on the oncology area.
In Japan, Chugai’s research
facilities in Gotemba and Kamakura are collaborating to develop new
pharmaceuticals and laboratories in Ukima are conducting research for
technology development for industrial production. Overseas, Chugai
Pharmabody Research based in Singapore is engaged in research
focusing on the generation of novel antibody drugs by utilizing Chugai’s
proprietary innovative antibody engineering technologies. Chugai
Pharma USA and Chugai
Pharma Europe are engaged in clinical development activities in the
United States and Europe.
The consolidated revenue in 2016 of
Chugai totalled 491.8 billion yen and the operating income was 80.6
billion yen (IFRS Core basis).
Additional information is available
on the internet at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english.