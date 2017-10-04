 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Arizona State University Professor Helps Create Device That Helps Blind To See



4/10/2017 6:17:36 AM

A medical device that will help people who are blind to see is now being sold for the consumer market, and one ASU professor had a hand in its development.

ASU Associate Professor Bradley Greger, Ph.D., is working with California company Second Sight, to create a device that is implanted in the visual cortex of the brain, rather than on the retina.

"The idea is somebody who is completely blind and doesn’t have a functional retina, one of the next best options is to get visual information directly into their brain," Greger said.

