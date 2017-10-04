 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Drug Giants That Boasts the Best Pipelines



It's not the current product lineups that matter the most for big pharma companies. It's their pipelines.

Three big pharma companies boasting the strongest pipelines are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and Roche. Here's what sets these drugmakers apart from their peers.

Johnson & Johnson: A big pipeline that will soon grow more

Johnson & Johnson spent more than $9 billion on research and development last year, so you'd expect the company to have a strong pipeline. And it does.

Read at Motley Fool


