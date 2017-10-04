Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Published Form 20-F For The Fiscal Year 2016

BAD HOMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ("the company" or "Fresenius
Medical Care"), the world's largest provider of dialysis products and
services, announced that it has filed the annual report 2016 under form
20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report
is available at the company's website www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
in the "Investors" section as well as at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.
A hard copy of Fresenius Medical Care's annual report on form 20-F
including the complete audited financial statements may be obtained from
the company free of charge upon request to the company's Investor
Relations department by email at ir@fmc-ag.com.
Fresenius Medical Care is the world's largest provider of products and
services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3 million
patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its
network of 3,624 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides
dialysis treatments for 308,471 patients around the globe. Fresenius
Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as
dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with the core business, the
company focuses on expanding the range of related medical services in
the field of Care Coordination. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).
For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to
various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially
from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain
factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive
conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations,
uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the
availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are
detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG &
Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the
forward-looking statements in this release.
