 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Finally! STADA Arzneimittel (STAGn.DE) Accepts $5.6 Billion Takeover Offer From Bain, Cinven



4/10/2017 6:12:37 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Stada Arzneimittel AG agreed to sell itself to Bain Capital and Cinven for 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion), giving the private equity firms control of one of the last independent generic-drug businesses in Europe after a long-fought takeover contest.

Bain Capital and Cinven will offer 65.28 euros plus a dividend of 0.72 euros per Stada share, the Bad Vilbel, Germany-based drugmaker said in a statement Monday. That’s about 49 percent higher than the price in December, when talk of a takeover first surfaced, it said. Stada shares soared to their highest on record following the announcement.

Read at BioSpace.com
Read at Bloomberg
Read at Fortune
Read at New York Times
Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 