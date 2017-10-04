Finally! STADA Arzneimittel (STAGn.DE) Accepts $5.6 Billion Takeover Offer From Bain, Cinven

|
4/10/2017 6:12:37 AM
Stada Arzneimittel AG agreed to sell itself to Bain Capital and Cinven for 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion), giving the private equity firms control of one of the last independent generic-drug businesses in Europe after a long-fought takeover contest.
Bain Capital and Cinven will offer 65.28 euros plus a dividend of 0.72 euros per Stada share, the Bad Vilbel, Germany-based drugmaker said in a statement Monday. That’s about 49 percent higher than the price in December, when talk of a takeover first surfaced, it said. Stada shares soared to their highest on record following the announcement.
