Ferring Pharma Announces Exclusive Agreement With Alrise Biosystems For The Development Of An Injectable, Controlled-Release Peptide

Controlled-release treatments can maximise efficiency and improve
patient-adherence
SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Alrise Biosystems announced today that the
companies have entered into a development agreement with exclusive
option rights for Ferring to leverage Alrise’s ImSus®
Technology Platform for the development of an injectable,
controlled-release formulation of a peptide therapeutic.
Under the terms of the agreement, Alrise will conduct feasibility and
scale-up studies with Ferring. Upon completion of the development work,
Ferring will have the right to exercise its option and enter into a
definitive agreement with Alrise to further develop and manufacture the
formulation.
“Ferring aims to harness innovative technology platforms, such as
Alrise’s microparticle-technology platform, in order to provide new,
controlled-release formulations of peptides and proteins for our
patients,” said Alan S. Harris, Senior Vice President, R&D Executive
Office, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “Controlled, long-duration release
treatments can maximise efficiency, help improve compliance to
treatment, and make life simpler for our patients.”
“Alrise is committed to delivering solutions that enhance the
performance of drug products in development,” said Volker Rindler, Head
of Business Development and Co-Founder, Alrise Biosystems. “Together
with Ferring we aim to develop a new depot formulation that, once
injected, releases the drug in a controlled way and thereby ensures an
effective drug level over several months.”
Ferring recently announced a number of agreements aimed at developing
new formulations of peptide-based therapeutics through novel technology
platforms, including a long-term
collaboration with Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos, aimed at
improving the bioavailability, efficacy and safety profile of oral
therapeutic medicines through nanotechnology.
About ImSus® Technology
Platform
ImSus® is a unique drug delivery
technology platform for the design and manufacture of drug-loaded
polymeric nano- and microparticle formulations. The patented process
allows an efficient encapsulation of small molecule, peptide and protein
drugs for injectable controlled release applications. Key advantages of
the ImSus® technology include the exclusive use
of non-harmful (non-carcinogenic) organic solvents and the control over
critical performance attributes, which aim to shorten product
development times and lower costs.
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Headquartered in Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a
research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global
markets. The company identifies, develops and markets innovative
products in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology,
endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating
subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110
countries. To learn more about Ferring or its products please visit www.ferring.com.
About ALRISE Biosystems
Alrise was founded in 2004 by Dr. Celal Albayrak, Dr. Volker Rindler and
Dr. Heiko Seemann. In collaboration with pharmaceutical companies Alrise
develops injectable as well as oral formulations based on polymeric
nano- and microparticles for various substance classes. Major
shareholders in the Berlin-based company are the VC companies Creathor
Venture and IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH as well as Dr. Giuseppe
Vita, the former CEO of Schering AG. For more information visit www.alrise.de.