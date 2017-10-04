 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Grey Hair Linked With Increased Heart Disease Risk In Men, European Society of Cardiology Reveals



4/10/2017 6:11:13 AM

Grey hair has been linked with an increased risk of heart disease in men, in research presented today at EuroPrevent 2017.

"Ageing is an unavoidable coronary risk factor and is associated with dermatological signs that could signal increased risk," said Dr Irini Samuel, a cardiologist at Cairo University, Egypt. "More research is needed on cutaneous signs of risk that would enable us to intervene earlier in the cardiovascular disease process."



