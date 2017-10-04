Freudenberg Medical Implements SAP Platform & Global Quality System

For Business Process Standardization, Data Harmonization, and Better Customer Experience around the Globe

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices, components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device industry, announces the global implementation of SAP. This three year multi-million dollar investment is backed by IT support from the Freudenberg Group with a long history of successful SAP integration. Freudenberg Medical can now offer customers a common platform for sales and distribution, materials and purchasing, finance, and quality management.

SAP was implemented at Freudenberg Medical operations across the U.S., Central America, Europe, and Asia. The implementation also delivered a standardized Global Quality System which includes universal language, creation and maintenance of critical material and manufacturing data, batch records and traceability, and system generated Certificates of Conformance.

“Prior to SAP, all Freudenberg Medical manufacturing locations were using different ERP programs and processes. We had to standardize the processes and harmonize data as much as possible,” said Fabio Paiva, CIO of Freudenberg Medical. “We now have a single, global SAP template that gives us improved visibility across our operations, sharing of knowledge, and allows us to pursue further standardization and business process improvements. All of this contributes to a better experience for our customers, easier communication, and better preparation for internal and external audits. We can now confidently proclaim that we have a global validated solution.”

“In a market environment characterized by increased digitalization, rising regulatory standards, and a rapidly evolving global interdependency an integrated high-performance IT infrastructure is a key success factor,” added Dr. Max Kley, CEO of Freudenberg Medical. “The harmonized business processes make it easier for our customers to interact with us and to rely on Freudenberg Medical as a stable business partner with a state-of-the-art quality system. This investment puts Freudenberg Medical at the forefront of our industry and provides us with a critical competitive advantage.”

For more information on Freudenberg Medical visit www.FreudenbergMedical.com

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical device technologies. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1,500 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from high precision silicone and thermoplastic components and tubing to coating technology, finished devices, and solutions for minimally invasive and catheter-based devices.