Freudenberg Medical Implements SAP Platform & Global Quality System

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freudenberg
Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices,
components, and minimally invasive solutions for the medical device
industry, announces the global implementation of SAP. This three year
multi-million dollar investment is backed by IT support from the Freudenberg
Group with a long history of successful SAP integration. Freudenberg
Medical can now offer customers a common platform for sales and
distribution, materials and purchasing, finance, and quality management.
SAP was implemented at Freudenberg Medical operations across the U.S.,
Central America, Europe, and Asia. The implementation also delivered a
standardized Global Quality System which includes universal language,
creation and maintenance of critical material and manufacturing data,
batch records and traceability, and system generated Certificates of
Conformance.
“Prior to SAP, all Freudenberg Medical manufacturing locations were
using different ERP programs and processes. We had to standardize the
processes and harmonize data as much as possible,” said Fabio Paiva, CIO
of Freudenberg Medical. “We now have a single, global SAP template that
gives us improved visibility across our operations, sharing of
knowledge, and allows us to pursue further standardization and business
process improvements. All of this contributes to a better experience for
our customers, easier communication, and better preparation for internal
and external audits. We can now confidently proclaim that we have a
global validated solution.”
“In a market environment characterized by increased digitalization,
rising regulatory standards, and a rapidly evolving global
interdependency an integrated high-performance IT infrastructure is a
key success factor,” added Dr. Max Kley, CEO of Freudenberg Medical.
“The harmonized business processes make it easier for our customers to
interact with us and to rely on Freudenberg Medical as a stable business
partner with a state-of-the-art quality system. This investment puts
Freudenberg Medical at the forefront of our industry and provides us
with a critical competitive advantage.”
About Freudenberg Medical
Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and
manufacture of innovative medical device technologies. With 11
manufacturing operations and more than 1,500 associates worldwide,
Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from high
precision silicone and thermoplastic components and tubing to coating
technology, finished devices, and solutions for minimally invasive and
catheter-based devices.