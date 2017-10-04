 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

MannKind (MNKD): White Elephant For Sale?



4/10/2017 5:59:36 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A "white elephant" is a possession which its owner cannot dispose of and whose cost, particularly that of maintenance, is out of proportion to its usefulness. This term has been traced back to what is now known as Myanmar. The kings there would give a present of one of these animals to courtiers who had rendered themselves obnoxious, to ruin the recipient by the cost of maintenance. Today the usage of the term is an object, building project, scheme, business venture, facility, etc., considered expensive but without use or value.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 