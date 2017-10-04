|
These 3 Big Biotechs Could Have New Blockbuster Drugs Very Soon
4/10/2017 5:59:04 AM
Regeneron, Amgen and Celgene are three of the world's biggest biotech companies, and each has compelling new drugs on deck that could reshape indications and become top sellers. Let's take a closer look at each.
Hoping for a better reception
Since launching its cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent in 2015, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has seen its shares struggle. Praluent, which was co-developed by Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY), was rolled out to blockbuster expectations, but sales have been anemic so far, largely because its $14,000 price tag has been hard for insurers to stomach, given how little they pay for statins, the most widely used drugs to treat high cholesterol.
comments powered by