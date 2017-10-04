Immunomic Scientist Dr. Yan Su To Speak At World Vaccine Congress

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, April 12, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) scientist,
Dr. Yan Su, will present on emerging and re-emerging diseases in
veterinary vaccines at the 17th annual World Vaccine
Congress. Dr. Su’s talk will detail the future of HDM-m Lamp-Vax™
vaccines for Canine Atopic Dermatitis. The investigational LAMP-Vax
vaccine platform works with the body’s natural biochemistry and has the
potential to complement a variety of immuno-modulatory therapies.
Additionally, members of the Immunomic Executive team will join Dr. Su
at the World Vaccine Congress for the Vaccine Industry Awards (ViE).
Immunomic is nominated for the ViE Best Biotech Company award and
jointly nominated with Astellas for the LAMP-Vax technology, which aims
to tackle peanut allergies, in the category of Best Therapeutic Vaccine.
Who: Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. Scientist Dr. Yan Su
What: Emerging
and Re-Emerging Diseases discussion at the 17th Annual World
Vaccine Congress
When: April 12, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT
Where: Grand Hyatt, 1000 H Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
About LAMP-Vax
ITI’s investigational LAMP-Vax platform is thought to work by
encoding the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous
protein in humans. In this way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the
potential to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad
immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and
critical immunological memory. This approach could put LAMP-Vax
technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of
illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. LAMP is
currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer
immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and
biotechnology companies to study the use of LAMP in cancer types of high
mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options
like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these
early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for LAMP-Vax
therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies,
including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data
is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid
constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly
immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor
types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.
About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage
biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic
acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have
the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies
and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing
agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, an
immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention and treatment of
allergic diseases. For information about ITI and LAMP Technology, visit www.immunomix.com.
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI)
Sia Anagnostou, 717-327-1822