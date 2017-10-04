Immunomic Scientist Dr. Yan Su To Speak At World Vaccine Congress

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Wednesday, April 12, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) scientist, Dr. Yan Su, will present on emerging and re-emerging diseases in veterinary vaccines at the 17th annual World Vaccine Congress. Dr. Su’s talk will detail the future of HDM-m Lamp-Vax™ vaccines for Canine Atopic Dermatitis. The investigational LAMP-Vax vaccine platform works with the body’s natural biochemistry and has the potential to complement a variety of immuno-modulatory therapies. Additionally, members of the Immunomic Executive team will join Dr. Su at the World Vaccine Congress for the Vaccine Industry Awards (ViE). Immunomic is nominated for the ViE Best Biotech Company award and jointly nominated with Astellas for the LAMP-Vax technology, which aims to tackle peanut allergies, in the category of Best Therapeutic Vaccine.

Who: Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. Scientist Dr. Yan Su

What: Emerging and Re-Emerging Diseases discussion at the 17th Annual World Vaccine Congress

When: April 12, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

Where: Grand Hyatt, 1000 H Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

About LAMP-Vax

ITI’s investigational LAMP-Vax platform is thought to work by encoding the Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein, an endogenous protein in humans. In this way, ITI’s vaccines (DNA or RNA) have the potential to utilize the body’s natural biochemistry to develop a broad immune response including antibody production, cytokine release and critical immunological memory. This approach could put LAMP-Vax technology at the crossroads of immunotherapies in a number of illnesses, including cancer, allergy and infectious diseases. LAMP is currently being employed in Phase II clinical trials as a cancer immunotherapy. ITI is also collaborating with academic centers and biotechnology companies to study the use of LAMP in cancer types of high mortality, including cases where there are limited treatment options like glioblastoma and acute myeloid leukemia. ITI believes that these early clinical studies may provide a proof of concept for LAMP-Vax therapy in cancer, and if successful, set the stage for future studies, including combinations in these tumor types and others. Preclinical data is currently being developed to explore whether LAMP nucleic acid constructs may amplify and activate the immune response in highly immunogenic tumor types and be used to create immune responses to tumor types that otherwise do not provoke an immune response.

About Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc.

Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI) is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the study of the LAMP-based nucleic acid immunotherapy platforms. These investigational technologies have the potential to alter how we use immunotherapy for cancer, allergies and animal health. ITI has entered into a significant licensing agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to explore the use of LAMP-Vax, an immunotherapy platform, for use in the prevention and treatment of allergic diseases. For information about ITI and LAMP Technology, visit www.immunomix.com.