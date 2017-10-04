Align Biopharma Announces New Identity Management Standard Available For Life Sciences Industry Input

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align
BiopharmaTM, a life sciences industry standards group
that includes eight of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, today
announced its first technology standard is available for industrywide
review and input.
A cross-functional team of domain experts developed Align Biopharma’s
new identity
management standard which defines the technical requirements for
registration, verification, and authentication processes that solutions
should follow to enable a single sign-on service for healthcare
professionals (HCPs). The goal of the standard is to improve the HCP
experience in accessing information and online content across various
websites, portals, virtual events, or webinars for all life sciences
companies.
Align Biopharma is committed to creating open technology standards for
life sciences. Therefore, the group is soliciting public review and
input for its identity management standard through June 9, 2017 on its
website at AlignBiopharma.org.
Once public input is received, Align Biopharma will make the final
standard available in summer 2017.
While its first standard is under public review, Align Biopharma will
begin development of its second standard for consent
and preference management. The consent and preference management
standard will enable consistency in how healthcare professionals specify
communication preferences with each life sciences company. Align
Biopharma expects to post its second standard for public review and
input later this year.
Align Biopharma Expands Members and Leadership
Align Biopharma added two new members to the group, including Eli Lilly
and Company. In addition to its founding members, Align Biopharma now
includes eight top global pharma companies. The group expects to
continue to expand its membership as more companies dedicate resources
to helping create standards to make it easier for HCPs to work with life
sciences companies.
“Align Biopharma represents our collective commitment to simplify how
healthcare professionals get the drug and treatment information they
need to deliver care to patients,” said Jennifer Oleksiw, vice president
and information officer at Lilly. “Lilly is proud to come together with
other industry leaders to improve digital engagement between us and our
shared customers.”
In addition to its new members, Align Biopharma named Henry
Levy as president of the group. Levy has nearly 25 years of
experience transforming the way the biopharmaceutical industry improves
patient health. He currently serves as chief strategy officer at Veeva
Systems where he represents the company in various industry
collaborations. Previously, he was chief commercial officer at PPD, one
of the world’s largest CROs, and head of Accenture’s global life
sciences R&D practice.
“There is significant potential for life sciences companies to use
digital technology to improve patient engagement by getting timely,
tailored treatment information to healthcare professionals,” said Henry
Levy, president of Align Biopharma. “Align Biopharma will continue to
move with great speed to deepen collaboration across the industry and
transform the HCP experience.”
For more information on Align Biopharma, visit AlignBiopharma.org
to learn about its mission and technology standards in development.
About Align Biopharma
Align Biopharma is an industry standards group made up of leading
pharmaceutical companies and Veeva Systems Inc. that is dedicated to
making it faster and easier for healthcare professionals to connect with
the life sciences industry. For more information, visit AlignBiopharma.org.