|
Should You Drop What You're Doing And Buy Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Stock?
4/10/2017 5:55:33 AM
In December, I included Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a list of the three top healthcare stocks investors were overlooking. At that time, I noted that the biotech stock could be a diamond in the rough with its promising pipeline and low valuation.
Fast-forward to late March. I wrote about Jazz again, stating that investors were smart to buy the stock even though shares had jumped more than 30% year to date at the time. However, I mentioned then that there was one wrinkle that could cause problems for Jazz.
comments powered by