How Much Biogen (BIIB)'s Top-Selling MS Drug Sales Could Fall by 2020



4/10/2017 5:52:43 AM

Annual revenue from Biogen’s multiple sclerosis treatments could decline $900 million by 2020 — more than 10 percent — amid increased competition from Roche’s potential blockbuster Ocrevus and other drugs, according to an analyst.

Leerink Partners analyst Geoffrey Porges made the prediction in a note on Friday morning, citing conversations with physicians at large MS treatment centers who collectively oversee more than 16,000 patients, some of whom take drugs sold by Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB).

According to Porges, the specialists indicated that Ocrevus, which was approved by the FDA on March 28, will primarily cut into sales of Biogen’s Tysabri and its top-selling drug Tecfidera.



