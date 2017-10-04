PharMerica Announces Date Of 2017 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharMerica Corporation (NYSE: PMC), a national provider of
institutional, specialty home infusion, hospital and oncology pharmacy
services, today announced that the Company’s 2017 annual meeting of
shareholders will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Louisville,
Kentucky. Meeting details will be included in the Company’s 2017 proxy
statement. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2017, are entitled to
vote at the meeting.
About PharMerica
PharMerica Corporation is a leading provider of pharmacy services.
PharMerica serves the long-term care, hospital pharmacy management
services, specialty home infusion and oncology pharmacy markets.
PharMerica operates 96 institutional pharmacies, 20 specialty home
infusion pharmacies and 5 specialty oncology pharmacies in 45 states.
PharMerica’s customers are institutional healthcare providers, such as
skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals,
individuals receiving in-home care and patients with cancer.
PharMerica Corporation
Robert Dries, 502-627-7140
Executive
Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer