Stimwave Announces Regulatory Approval From Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) For Its Freedom Spinal Cord Stimulation System

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stimwave LLC, a medical device manufacturer and independent research
institute headquartered in South Florida, today announced regulatory
approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for
its Freedom Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System. Stimwave will be
launching the product today in Australia at the Neuromodulation Society
of Australia and New Zealand 12th Annual Scientific Meeting
in Adelaide, South Australia marketed through its subsidiary Stimwave
Medical Pty Ltd.
The Freedom SCS System is the world’s first wireless, fully programmable
neuromodulation device intended for the treatment of chronic,
intractable pain of the back or legs. The novel technology allows for a
drastically smaller stimulator (0.4cc volume) and a truly minimally
invasive procedure, which eliminates the need for large surgical
incisions or general anesthesia.
One in three Australians over 65 lives with chronic pain and goes vastly
under-treated, according to reports from PainAustralia.org. Some chronic
pain conditions suitable for SCS treatment include failed back surgery
syndrome, neuropathic pain secondary to peripheral nerve lesion,
radicular pain, peripheral neuropathic pain caused by trauma, or even
complex regional pain syndrome.
“This device unlocks so many more options for placement approaches and
programming that were never possible before with wired systems,” said
Laura Tyler Perryman, co-founder and chairman of Stimwave. “With the
Freedom System, we are able to better detail each patient’s therapy and
address their pain.”
The technology consists of placing electrodes near the painful nerve
area and delivering small pulses of energy that blocks pain signals
before they reach the brain. The Freedom SCS System is also approved in
European Union countries, the United States, and Canada.
About Stimwave
Stimwave Technologies Incorporated is a privately held medical device
company engaged in the development, manufacture, and commercialization
of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing
patients with a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly
cost-effective pain management solution that is easily incorporated into
their daily lives. Stimwave’s goal is to evolve its patented,
cutting-edge platform into the default for neuromodulation, increasing
the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic
impact of pain management.