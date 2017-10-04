 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Biohaven Eyes $100 Million IPO to Bankroll Trials of Shelved AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Drugs



4/10/2017 5:45:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
When Biohaven Pharmaceutical spun out of Yale a few years ago, company executives talked a lot about their focus on depression and anxiety — tough targets in R&D by any account. But on Friday the stealthy Biohaven jumped out with a $100 million IPO filing, after undergoing a radical, low-key revamp of its pipeline focus, clearly aimed at offering investors a chance at a late-stage biotech eyeing near-term FDA applications.

Now, according to the S-1, the New Haven-based biotech’s lead drug is a CGRP therapy for migraine, a crowded field in the biopharma industry with big and little competitors — Eli Lilly, Amgen/Novartis, Teva and Alder — lining up NDAs.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 