Aerie (AERI) Announces Expansion Of Commercialization Team

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of
glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced the appointments
of new employees Gary Menichini as Vice President of Sales, Dale Seibt
as Vice President of Market Access, and Gerry McKenzie as Vice President
of Commercial Operations. In addition, Michael McCleerey has changed
positions within the Company and is now Vice President of Portfolio
Development. All four positions are newly established and will report to
Judith Robertson, Chief Commercial Officer.
In his role as Vice President of Sales, Mr. Menichini will head all
product sales activities. Previously, he was Vice President and Head of
Commercial at Genoptix, a Novartis company, and prior to that served as
Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Pharmaceuticals at Alcon
Laboratories, also a Novartis Company. Mr. Menichini’s role at Alcon
Laboratories included broad commercial responsibility for a large array
of ophthalmology products including glaucoma, dry eye, anti-infectives,
and anti-inflammatories.
In his role as Vice President of Market Access, Mr. Seibt will lead
activities associated with the full spectrum of payor reimbursement. His
most recent prior experience was as Head of Market Access, U.S.
Pharmaceuticals at Alcon Laboratories, a position he held since 2010. In
total, Mr. Seibt has nearly 20 years of market access experience in the
ophthalmology industry.
In his role as Vice President of Commercial Operations, Mr. McKenzie
will lead the operational functions in support of the field sales
organization, including sales reporting, business analysis, sales force
targeting and deployment, and third party logistics management. He
brings over 20 years of commercial operations experience at Allergan,
Inc., where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial
Operations and Business Practice Management.
Mr. McCleerey’s new role as Vice President of Portfolio Development
includes responsibility for evaluating the commercial potential of
products in the pipeline, as well as the potential associated with
geographic expansion beyond the United States, with a strong marketing
focus in close collaboration with other functions in the Company, such
as Business Development, Clinical, and Research and Development. This
position is designed to provide a broad marketing perspective on the
many potential growth opportunities the Company will be exploring on an
ongoing basis.
In connection with the acceptance of their positions as Vice President
of Sales, Vice President of Market Access, and Vice President of
Commercial Operations, Mr. Menichini, Mr. Seibt and Mr. McKenzie on a
combined basis will receive awards totaling 145,500 stock options and
10,000 shares of restricted stock. The stock options will vest over 4
years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the hire date and
the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36 monthly
anniversaries of the hire date; the restricted stock will vest over a
period of 4 years in four equal annual installments on each anniversary
of the hire date. These awards were made outside of Aerie’s
stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and were approved by the
Company’s Compensation Committee as an inducement material to Mr.
Menichini, Mr. Seibt and Mr. McKenzie entering into employment with the
Company in reliance on NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires
this public announcement.
“Aerie is building a strong commercial team, and we are pleased to
announce the addition of these seasoned leaders, each possessing
successful track records in the ophthalmology industry. At all levels,
our team is focused on expanding our product portfolio and preparing for
the potential launch of our current product candidates,” said Vicente
Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies
for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the
eye. Aerie's two lead product candidates are once-daiIy intraocular
pressure-lowering therapies with novel mechanisms of action to treat
patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The NDA for RhopressaTM
(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% was submitted to the FDA in
February 2017. Aerie’s second product candidate, RoclatanTM
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a
fixed dose combination of RhopressaTM and widely prescribed
PGA latanoprost, currently has two Phase 3 registration trials underway,
named Mercury 1 and Mercury 2. If these trials are successful, a RoclatanTM
NDA submission is expected to take place in late 2017 or early 2018.
Aerie is also focused on the development of additional product
candidates and technologies in ophthalmology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,”
“believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,”
“anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,”
“will,” “should,” “exploring,” “pursuing” or other words that convey
uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook,
analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the
success, timing and cost of our ongoing and anticipated preclinical
studies and clinical trials for our current product candidates,
including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion
of the studies and trials; our expectations regarding the clinical
effectiveness of our product candidates and results of our clinical
trials; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food
and Drug Administration or other regulatory authority approval of, or
other action with respect to, our product candidates, including the
expected timing of NDA filings for our product candidates; our
expectations regarding the commercialization of our product candidates;
the potential advantages of our product candidates; our plans to pursue
development of our product candidates for additional indications and
other therapeutic opportunities; our plans to explore possible uses of
our existing proprietary compounds beyond glaucoma; our ability to
protect our proprietary technology and enforce our intellectual property
rights; and our expectations regarding strategic operations, including
our ability to in-license or acquire additional ophthalmic products or
product candidates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive
dynamics and industry change, and depend on regulatory approvals and
economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may
occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We discuss many
of these risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in the
quarterly and annual reports that we file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees
of future performance and our actual results of operations, financial
condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we
operate may differ materially from the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we
make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press
release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking
statements whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, after the date of this press release.