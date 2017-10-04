PatientsLikeMe And Shire Pharmaceuticals (SHPG) Collaborate To Study Rare Genetic Diseases

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientsLikeMe
and Shire
plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) have announced a new collaboration that
will support the development of a patient-centered, real world health
learning system that expands understanding of patient health and disease.
Shire, the global leader in rare diseases and other highly specialized
conditions, will work with PatientsLikeMe to appropriately engage
patients and caregivers at every stage of their journey. Through the
creation of digitally-enabled research communities and tools, this
multi-year collaboration will help those struggling with a rare disease
to track and share their experience with others living with the same
condition. It will also connect patient-generated health data with
genotype and physiological data to enable research outcomes in order to
help Shire better meet the specific needs of patients with rare diseases.
Philip Vickers, PhD, Head of Research and Development for Shire, said
working with PatientsLikeMe will help the company overcome some of the
traditional challenges inherent in understanding rare diseases.
“Establishing regular connections with patients and their caregivers has
been challenging for researchers studying rare diseases. We typically
study patients at a specific point in time in a clinical setting that
may be far from home. Our collaboration with PatientsLikeMe will enable
Shire to understand how disease impacts patients in their own
environment and integrate data from multiple sources on a single
platform. Our goal is to gather a more complete picture of the patient
and caregiver experience that could potentially guide the development of
new, more patient-centered treatments.”
PatientsLikeMe Co-founder and President Ben Heywood said the
collaboration will give patients and caregivers new ways to understand
their symptoms, treatment impacts and quality of life over time, and new
insights into how to improve their outcomes. It will also help both
companies advance research for a deeper and more collaborative
understanding of health and disease.
“From my own family’s experience, I know that having a rare disease can
be incredibly isolating. But as we’ve seen with other conditions,
patients and caregivers who connect on our platform have unprecedented
control and influence over their experience, and potentially their
outcomes,” Heywood said. “Our work with Shire will give patients,
caregivers and researchers access to new forms of data that can improve
our understanding of the human condition, and help Shire align their
operations behind patient-driven directives. We applaud that effort and
are delighted to help drive it.”
Karl Hick, CIO for Shire, said that “digital technologies are driving a
major shift in healthcare, empowering patients and their caregivers to
take greater control of their health outcomes, and enabling better
insights into patient needs. The collaboration between Shire and
PatientsLikeMe will create an empowered and enlightened community of
rare disease patients and caregivers, and integrate cutting-edge
technologies to build a full understanding of the disease and diagnostic
journey.”
About PatientsLikeMe
PatientsLikeMe,
the world’s largest personalized health network, helps people find new
options for treatments, connect with others, and take action to improve
their outcomes. The company has worked with every major pharmaceutical
company and a range of government organizations to bring the patient
voice to research, development and public policy. With more than 500,000
members, PatientsLikeMe is a trusted source for real-world disease
information and a clinically robust resource that has published more
than 100 research studies. Visit us at www.patientslikeme.com
or follow us via our blog,
Twitter
or Facebook.
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology
company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly
specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal/Internal
Medicine/Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in
Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest. More information at www.shire.com.