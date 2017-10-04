Toshiba Medical Systems And University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Collaborate On Advanced 3T MRI Research Project

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine now have access to Toshiba Medical’s most advanced MR technology for cutting edge research in the fields of neurology, musculoskeletal (MSK) and non-contrast MRA, leveraging Toshiba Medical’s all-new Vantage GalanTM 3T MR system as the key diagnostic tool.

“This advanced research presents an opportunity to determine how Toshiba Medical’s MRI equipment can be used by healthcare providers to safely and effectively diagnose during neuro, MSK and non-contrast MRA procedures, which could ultimately impact a patient’s quality of life in the future,” said Hiroyuki Tsujino, general manager, MR Global Business, Toshiba Medical. “We are proud to have the researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine using our Vantage Galan 3T MR system in these studies, which speaks to Toshiba Medical’s commitment in partnering with healthcare providers to identify the right imaging solutions for complex clinical situations.”

“The Department of Radiology is committed to working to improve both patient’s lives and population health at UC San Diego Health,” said Alexander Norbash M.D., M.S., associate vice-chancellor for Diversity, professor and chair of Radiology, adjunct professor of Neurosurgery and Neuroscience, UC San Diego School of Medicine. “In particular, we have focused on increasing the throughput, practicality, and utility of MR Imaging.”

Key researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine include: Mitsue Miyazaki, Ph.D., principal investigator; Christine Chung, M.D., professor, Radiology, Musculoskeletal; Roland Lee, M.D., professor, Radiology, Neuroradiology; and Albert Hsiao, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor, Radiology and associate director, Cardiac and Vascular Imaging in the Center for Translational Imaging and Precision Medicine.

