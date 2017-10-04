Toshiba Medical Systems And University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Collaborate On Advanced 3T MRI Research Project

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers at the University of California, San Diego School of
Medicine now have access to Toshiba
Medical’s most advanced MR technology for cutting edge research in
the fields of neurology, musculoskeletal (MSK) and non-contrast MRA,
leveraging Toshiba Medical’s all-new Vantage
GalanTM 3T MR system as the key diagnostic tool.
“This advanced research presents an opportunity to determine how Toshiba
Medical’s MRI equipment can be used by healthcare providers to safely
and effectively diagnose during neuro, MSK and non-contrast MRA
procedures, which could ultimately impact a patient’s quality of life in
the future,” said Hiroyuki Tsujino, general manager, MR Global Business,
Toshiba Medical. “We are proud to have the researchers at UC San Diego
School of Medicine using our Vantage Galan 3T MR system in these
studies, which speaks to Toshiba Medical’s commitment in partnering with
healthcare providers to identify the right imaging solutions for complex
clinical situations.”
“The Department of Radiology is committed to working to improve both
patient’s lives and population health at UC San Diego Health,” said
Alexander Norbash M.D., M.S., associate vice-chancellor for Diversity,
professor and chair of Radiology, adjunct professor of Neurosurgery and
Neuroscience, UC San Diego School of Medicine. “In particular, we have
focused on increasing the throughput, practicality, and utility of MR
Imaging.”
Key researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine include: Mitsue
Miyazaki, Ph.D., principal investigator; Christine Chung, M.D.,
professor, Radiology, Musculoskeletal; Roland Lee, M.D., professor,
Radiology, Neuroradiology; and Albert Hsiao, M.D., Ph.D., assistant
professor, Radiology and associate director, Cardiac and Vascular
Imaging in the Center for Translational Imaging and Precision Medicine.
About Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.
Toshiba America Medical Systems, a Canon Group company headquartered in
Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and
cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and
interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Toshiba
Medical’s website at www.medical.toshiba.com.
About Toshiba Medical
Toshiba Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging
solutions including Ultrasound, CT, X-Ray, and MR, across the globe. As
of December 2016, Toshiba Medical became a member of the Canon Group. In
line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the
heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical
professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing
to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide so that together our
industry-leading solutions deliver an enriched quality of life.
Vantage Galan is a trademark of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.