ANDHealth Release: National Initiative To Support Digital Disruption In Healthcare
4/7/2017 12:54:31 PM
April 7, 2017, Melbourne, Australia: Companies looking to improve health outcomes for patients via novel digital and connected medical technologies now have a new organisation to turn to with the launch of ANDHealth – a national initiative funded through the MTPConnect Project Fund Program.
Established by a consortium of commercial partners, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, and supported by Federal Government’s Medical Technologies and Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Centre, MTPConnect, ANDHealth has been established to facilitate and support the development & commercialisation of clinically validated digital health technologies across Australia.
Bronwyn Le Grice, Managing Director of ANDHealth said, “The promise of connected healthcare is enormous and Australia has a proven track record in developing technologies and companies that utilise digital technology to disrupt and transform patient centred care.”
“ANDHealth has been created to foster innovation and commercialisation in this space by working with mid-stage digital health projects on proof of concept and pivotal clinical trials and validation, investment readiness and market entry - with a specific focus on regulated digital health technologies which have a clear impact on clinical outcomes for patients.”
Sue Macleman, CEO of MTPConnect commented, “ANDHealth, and the 13 other projects funded through the MTPConnect Project Fund Program, bring together a wide variety of stakeholders to collaboratively and creatively address barriers in the sector. It is through important, nationally focused initiatives such as ANDHealth that the Australian medical technology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector will be able to realise its full potential as a world-leader and have major impact.”
ANDhealth will be expanding its team over the coming months and will be running a one day digital health summit in conjunction with AusBiotech on May 23rd. A call for projects will be made at the end of May, visit the ANDHealth website for details - andhealth.com.au
