Hutchison China MediTech (Chi-Med) Presented Pre-Clinical Data For Fruquintinib And Sulfatinib At The AACR Annual Meeting 2017

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq:HCM) presented
pre-clinical data for fruquintinib and sulfatinib at the American
Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting 2017, held in
Washington, D.C., USA from April 1 to 5, 2017. Fruquintinib and
sulfatinib are both being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for
various cancers.
Fruquintinib is designed to be a highly selective and potent oral
inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (“VEGFR”) with
a tolerability profile that enables rational combination with other
cancer therapies. A new drug application (“NDA”) for fruquintinib to the
China Food and Drug Administration (“CFDA”) is expected to be filed in
mid-2017. It is currently under the joint development in China by
Chi-Med and its partner Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”).
Sulfatinib is an oral, novel angio-immunokinase inhibitor that
selectively targets VEGFR, fibroblast growth factor receptor (“FGFR”)
and colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (“CSF-1R”), three key tyrosine
kinase receptors involved in tumor angiogenesis and immune evasion. Two
Phase III trials are underway in neuroendocrine tumor (“NET”) patients
in China.
The presentations were as follows:
|
Presentation Title:
|
|
Evaluation of fruquintinib, a potent and selective oral VEGFR
inhibitor, in combination with targeted therapies or immune
checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical tumor models
|
Authors:
|
|
Yongxin Ren et al.
|
Abstract:
|
|
#2089
|
Session:
|
|
Growth Factor and Hormone Receptors as Therapeutic Targets
|
Date & Time:
|
|
Monday, April 3, 2017, 1:00 PM (EST)
|
|
|
|
|
Presentation Title:
|
|
Preclinical evaluation of sulfatinib, a novel angio-immuno kinase
inhibitor targeting VEGFR, FGFR1 and CSF-1R kinases
|
|
Authors:
|
|
Jinghong Zhou et al.
|
|
Abstract:
|
|
#4187
|
|
Session:
|
|
Targeting Protein Kinases and DNA Repair
|
|
Date & Time:
|
|
Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 1:00 PM (EST)
|
The presentations are available at www.chi-med.com/news/.
Further information about AACR is available at aacr.org.
ABSTRACTS
Evaluation of fruquintinib, a potent and
selective oral VEGFR inhibitor, in combination with targeted therapies
or immune checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical tumor models
Authors: Yongxin Ren, Qiaoling Sun, Jingwen Long, Shiming Fan, Renxiang
Tang, Wei Zhang, Xuelei Ge, Jianxing Tang, Linfang Wang, Dongxia Shi,
Hongbo Chen, Min Cheng, Weiguo Qing and Weiguo Su
The development of therapies targeting tumor angiogenesis, tumor driver
gene alterations and tumor immune evasion has made tremendous
advancement in improving overall survival (“OS”). However, efficacy may
be limited and resistance often develops rapidly when targeting a single
axis of tumorigenesis. Therefore, it is worthwhile to explore rational
combination of therapies based on tumor-specific features. Fruquintinib
is a potent and selective oral VEGFR inhibitor currently in Phase III
clinical trials for non-small-cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and colorectal
cancer (“CRC”). We report here the evaluation of anti-tumor effect of
fruquintinib in preclinical animal tumor models in combination with
therapies targeting tumor driver gene alterations such as epidermal
growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) and mesenchymal growth factor receptor
(“c-MET”) or with immune checkpoints.
In NSCLC xenograft models with EGFR activation such as activating
mutations, gene amplification or protein overexpression, fruquintinib
plus an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor such as gefitinib or theliatinib
(HMPL-309) was found to be more efficacious than either monotherapy. For
instance, in PC-9 subcutaneous tumor model carrying EGFR exon 19
deletion, single agent treatment with fruquintinib at 2 mg/kg and
gefitinib at 5 mg/kg produced the tumor growth inhibition (“TGI”) of 58%
and 63%, respectively, while the combination treatment resulted in a TGI
of 100% and tumor regression was observed in 11 of 16 mice treated with
combinational therapy. In multiple xenograft models derived from lung
cancer or renal cell cancer with c-MET activation (amplification or
over-expression), addition of fruquintinib to a c-MET inhibitor
savolitinib (AZD6094, HMPL-504) also improved the tumor growth
inhibition substantially. At the end of the efficacy studies, CD31 and
phosphorylation of EGFR, c-MET, protein kinase B (AKT) and extracellular
signal-regulated kinase (ERK) were analyzed with immunohistochemistry
and western blotting method in tumor tissues. The results suggested that
the enhanced anti-tumor effect in combination therapy could be
attributed to the simultaneous blockade of cell signaling in tumor cells
(EGFR or c-MET) and VEGFR suppression in the tumor microenvironment.
Up-regulation of the immune inhibitory checkpoints induced by vascular
endothelial growth factor (“VEGF”) is one of the important mechanisms
for tumor cells to escape immune surveillance. In a syngeneic murine
tumor model, co-administration of fruquintinib and anti-Programmed
death-ligand 1 (“PD-L1”) antibody was found to provide improved
anti-tumor effect compared to fruquintinib or anti-PD-L1 single agent
alone. Studies to understand the mechanism responsible for the
combination effect are underway.
All combinations with fruquintinib described above were well tolerated.
The efficacy observed in these models suggested that simultaneous
blockade of tumor angiogenesis and tumor cell signaling or immune
evasion may be a promising approach in improving treatment outcomes.
Preclinical evaluation of sulfatinib, a novel
angio-immuno kinase inhibitor targeting VEGFR, FGFR1 and CSF-1R kinases
Authors: Jinghong Zhou, Jun Ni, Min Cheng, Na Yang, Junqing Liang, Liang
Ge, Wei Zhang, Jianxing Tang, Qiaoling Sun, Fu Li, Jia Hu, Dongxia Shi,
Hongbo Chen, Jingwen Long, Junen Sun, Fang Yin, Xuelei Ge, Hong Jia,
Feng Zhou, Yongxin Ren, Weiguo Qing and Weiguo Su
Both VEGFR and FGFR signaling pathways can mediate tumor angiogenesis.
CSF-1R plays an important role on functions of macrophages. Recently,
the roles in increasing tumor immune evasion of VEGFR, FGFR in
regulation of T cells, tumor-associated macrophages (“TAMs”) and
myeloid-derived suppressor cells have been demonstrated. Therefore,
blockade of tumor angiogenesis and tumor immune evasion by
simultaneously targeting VEGFR, FGFR and CSF-1R kinases may represent a
promising approach for anti-cancer therapy.
We report here the preclinical studies for sulfatinib (HMPL-012), a
potent and highly selective small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor
against VEGFR, FGFR1 and CSF-1R. Sulfatinib inhibited VEGFR1, 2, and 3,
FGFR1 and CSF-1R kinases with IC50s in a range of 1~24 nM,
and it strongly blocked VEGF induced VEGFR2 phosphorylation in HEK293KDR
cells and colony-stimulating factor-1 stimulated CSF-1R phosphorylation
in RAW264.7 cells with IC50 of 2 and 79 nM, respectively.
Sulfatinib also attenuated VEGF or FGF stimulated HUVEC cells
proliferation with IC50 < 50 nM. In animal studies, a single
oral dosing of sulfatinib inhibited VEGF stimulated VEGFR2
phosphorylation in lung tissues of nude mice in an exposure-dependent
manner. Furthermore, elevation of FGF23 levels in plasma 24 hours post
dosing suggested suppression of FGFR signaling. Sulfatinib demonstrated
potent tumor growth inhibition in multiple human xenograft models and
decreased CD31 expression remarkably, suggesting strong inhibition on
angiogenesis through VEGFR and FGFR signaling. In a syngeneic murine
colon cancer model CT-26, sulfatinib demonstrated moderate tumor growth
inhibition after single agent treatment. Flow cytometry and
immunohistochemistry analysis revealed an increase of CD8+ T cells and a
significant reduction in TAMs, (CD163+ or F4/80+CD11b+CD45+) and CSF-1R+
TAMs in tumor tissue indicating strong effect on CSF-1R. Interestingly,
combination of sulfatinib with a PD-L1 antibody resulted in enhanced
anti-tumor effect. These results suggested that sulfatinib has a strong
effect in modulating angiogenesis and cancer immunity.
In summary, sulfatinib is a novel angio-immuno kinase inhibitor
targeting VEGFR, FGFR1 and CSF-1R kinases that could simultaneously
block tumor angiogenesis and immune evasion. This unique feature seems
to support sulfatinib as an attractive candidate for exploration of
possible combinations with checkpoint inhibitors against various
cancers. Sulfatinib is currently in multiple clinical trials including
two Phase III trials against neuroendocrine tumors.
About Fruquintinib
Fruquintinib is a highly selective small molecule drug candidate that
has been shown to inhibit VEGFR 24 hours a day via an oral dose, without
known off-target toxicities. At an advanced stage, tumors secrete large
amounts of VEGF, a protein ligand, to stimulate formation of excessive
vasculature (angiogenesis) around the tumor to provide greater blood
flow, oxygen, and nutrients to the tumor. VEGF and VEGFR play a pivotal
role in tumor-related angiogenesis, and the inhibition of the VEGF/VEGFR
pathway. This represents an important therapeutic strategy in blocking
the development of new blood vessels essential for tumors to grow and
invade.
Fruquintinib is currently under joint development in China by Chi-Med
and its partner Lilly. In early March, Chi-Med and Lilly jointly
announced top-line results from FRESCO, the Phase III pivotal
registration trial of fruquintinib in 416 patients with locally advanced
or metastatic CRC in China, who failed at least two prior
chemotherapies, including fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin and irinotecan.
The FRESCO trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a clinically
meaningful and a statistically significant increase in OS in the
intention-to-treat (“ITT”) population of patients treated with
fruquintinib plus best supportive care (“BSC”) as compared to patients
treated with placebo plus BSC. Chi-Med is currently preparing to submit
an NDA for fruquintinib to the CFDA. In addition to OS, a statistically
significant improvement in progression-free survival (“PFS”), a key
secondary endpoint, was observed. The adverse events demonstrated in
FRESCO did not identify any new or unexpected safety issues. Full
detailed results are subject to ongoing analysis and are expected to be
disclosed at an upcoming scientific meeting in mid-2017.
In addition to the FRESCO CRC trial, fruquintinib is being studied in
China in a Phase III pivotal trial in NSCLC, known as FALUCA; and a
Phase II study using fruquintinib combined with Iressa® (gefitinib) in
the first-line setting for patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC.
Other studies currently being planned, and soon to be initiated, include
a Phase III study in gastric cancer in combination with paclitaxel in
China, new studies in the United States, and certain exploratory studies
in combination with other oncology agents.
About Sulfatinib
Sulfatinib is an oral, novel angio-immunokinase inhibitor that
selectively inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity associated with VEGFR,
FGFR and CSF-1R, three key tyrosine kinase receptors involved in tumor
angiogenesis and immune evasion. Inhibition of the VEGFR signaling
pathway can act to stop angiogenesis, the growth of the vasculature
around the tumor, and thereby starve the tumor of the nutrients and
oxygen it needs to grow rapidly. Aberrant activation of the FGFR
signaling pathway, which can be increased by anti-VEGFR therapy
treatment, is shown to be associated with cancer progression by
promoting tumor growth, angiogenesis and formation of the myeloid
derived suppressor cells. Inhibition of the CSF-1R signaling pathway
blocks the activation of tumor-associated macrophages, which are
involved in suppressing immune responses against tumors.
Six sulfatinib clinical trials are underway in China and the United
States, including two Phase III studies and one Phase II study in NET
patients (SANET-p, SANET-ep and SANET-1), one Phase II study in thyroid
cancer patients and one Phase II study in biliary tract cancer patients.
About Chi-Med
Chi-Med is an innovative biopharmaceutical company which researches,
develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare
products. Its Innovation Platform, Hutchison MediPharma Limited, focuses
on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics in oncology and
autoimmune diseases for the global market. Its Commercial Platform
manufactures, markets, and distributes prescription drugs and consumer
health products in China.
Chi-Med is majority owned by the multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited (SEHK: 0001). For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
reflect Chi-Med’s current expectations regarding future events,
including its expectations for the clinical development of fruquintinib
or sulfatinib, plans to initiate clinical studies for fruquintinib or
sulfatinib, its expectations as to whether such studies would meet their
primary or secondary endpoints, and its expectations as to the timing of
the completion and the release of results from such studies. Forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and
uncertainties include, among other things, assumptions regarding
enrollment rates, timing and availability of subjects meeting a study’s
inclusion and exclusion criteria, changes to clinical protocols or
regulatory requirements, unexpected adverse events or safety issues, the
ability of drug candidates fruquintinib or sulfatinib to meet the
primary or secondary endpoint of a study, to obtain regulatory approval
in different jurisdictions, to gain commercial acceptance after
obtaining regulatory approval, the potential market of fruquintinib or
sulfatinib for a targeted indication and the sufficiency of funding. In
addition, as certain studies rely on the use of Iressa® as a combination
therapeutic with fruquintinib, such risks and uncertainties include
assumptions regarding the safety, efficacy, supply and continued
regulatory approval of Iressa®. Existing and prospective
investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For
further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med
undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained
in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future
events or circumstances or otherwise.