Beijing's Crete Pays $1.3 Billion For Biotest, A German Plasma Company



4/7/2017 12:34:22 PM

April 7, 2017 -- Beijing's Creat Group won the bidding war to acquire Germany's Biotest AG, a plasma company, for $1.3 billion. The transaction was priced at a 55% premium to the previous three-month average of Biotest's voting shares. Creat agreed to a five-year agreement that will keep Biotest’s corporate seat in Dreieich, Germany, maintain the Biotest corporate name and increase employment equal to management's business plan. Creat is a 25 year-old investment firm involved in financial servicse, plasma drugs, manufacturing and mineral resources.

