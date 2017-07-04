|
Aptuit LLC Announces Alignment Of Organizational Structure To Integrated Solution Delivery: Henning Steinhagen Appointed As President, Research And Development Operations
4/7/2017 11:41:02 AM
GREENWICH, CT, April 6, 2017 /CNW/ - Jonathan Goldman, CEO of Aptuit LLC, announced today that Henning Steinhagen, PhD, has been named as President, Research and Development Operations. Henning will continue in his existing role of Site-Head at Aptuit, Verona, Italy whilst assuming oversight of Aptuit global operations.
His additional responsibilities will include line management of Aptuit's Oxford and Potters Bar sites, which provide API, process chemistry and preformulation services.
Dr. Steinhagen joined Aptuit in June 2016 from Grünenthal, where he was Senior Vice President, and Head of Global Drug Discovery, following positions of increasing responsibility at Sanofi and Bayer.
Dr. Goldman commented: "We are delighted to welcome Henning to the newly created position of President, Research and Development Operations. Aptuit continues to grow, driven by our market leading position as the premier partner research organization (PRO), providing fully integrated discovery and early development solutions." Dr. Goldman further commented that "consolidation of reporting responsibilities within our scientific operations enhances the quality of our integrated CMC offering, whilst shortening timelines and reducing costs for our Biopharma partners."
About Aptuit
Aptuit provides the most complete set of integrated early discovery to mid-phase drug development services in the pharmaceutical industry including Drug Design & Discovery, API Development and Manufacture, Solid State Chemistry, CMC, Preclinical and IND enabling GLP/GMP programs. Fully integrated drug discovery & development services are available from our facilities in the UK, Italy, and Switzerland.
Aptuit Holdings, LLC is partnered with Welsh, Carson, and Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors.
For more information, please visit http://www.aptuit.com.
