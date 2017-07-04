 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Gilead (GILD) Building Hangzhou Manufacturing Facility



4/7/2017 11:16:31 AM

April 7, 2017 -- Gilead Sciences, a US maker of antiviral drugs, is building a manufacturing facility in the Hangzhou Economic Development Area. So far, Gilead has not participated in China's pharma market. The company hasn't officially announced the plant, but it did tweet that it is looking for workers. The tweet linked to a Gilead site, written in English and Chinese, which discussed the company's treatments for HIV and hepatitis. Gilead's hepatitis C treatments are currently in China trials, three years after they were approved in the west.

