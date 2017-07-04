BioBlast Pharma (ORPN) Announces Termination Of Securities Offering

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:ORPN), a clinical-stage, orphan disease-focused biotechnology company, announced today the cancellation of its previously announced underwritten public offering of the Company’s securities due to adverse market conditions. H.C. Wainwright had been serving as the underwriters for the proposed offering. The offering was conducted pursuant to a registration statement Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company will provide a business update in the near future that deals with its financing plans and clinical development program for patients with Ocular Pharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) using its investigational proprietary intravenous (IV) form of trehalose 90 mg/mL solution.

About Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Bioblast Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Bioblast is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “ORPN.” For more information, please visit our website: www.BioblastPharma.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

