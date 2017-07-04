Tru-D SmartUVC Helps To Reduce C. Diff Infections At Chesapeake Regional Healthcare

CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of a fleet of germ-eliminating UV robots, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare (CRH) experienced a marked decrease in its Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infection rates. After participating in a study on UV disinfection and seeing significant results, CRH has invested in Tru-D SmartUVC to help with its infection rates.

The 310-bed facility was one of nine hospitals that participated in the recently-published Enhanced terminal room disinfection and acquisition and infection caused by multidrug-resistant organisms and Clostridium difficile (the Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room DisinfectionBETR-Dstudy): a cluster-randomised, multicentre, crossover study which was published in The Lancet. The two-year study conducted from 2012-2014 is the first and only randomized clinical trial on UV disinfection. In the study, rooms with a known C. diff patient were treated with bleach daily as well as at discharge and had a high 90 percent compliance rate for both manual disinfection processes as well as handwashing. For those rooms in the UV arm of the study, each room was disinfected with a Tru-D SmartUVC robot following manual bleach disinfection.

"We did experience a significant decrease in both infection and colonization rates with all multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) and about a 12 percent decrease in C. diff infections during the arms of the study that included Tru D units and bleach," said Tiffany Silmon, Director, Infection Prevention and Control at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare.

The study, which was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, examined the impact of UV disinfection on the spread of four major superbugsMRSA, VRE, Acinetobacter and C. diff. Results proved that enhanced terminal room disinfection strategies that utilized Tru-D SmartUVC reduced the risk of acquisition and infection for the next patient who entered the room by a statistically significant, cumulative 30 percent.

"The BETR-D study proved not only that UV disinfection is effective in reducing the spread of infections in health care facilities but that the environment is a critical source of contamination," said Chuck Dunn, CEO and President of Tru-D SmartUVC. "The primary outcome of the BETR-D study was a cumulative 30 percent reduction across all major MDROs for the next patient who entered the room, and an expanded secondary analysis of all patients in the hospital revealed an 11 percent C. diff reduction, which was statistically significant."

Used in conjunction with manual cleaning protocols, Tru-D is brought in to a hospital room after traditional cleaning is completed. Tru-D operates from a single position and administers a single cycle of UV light, minimizing additional labor costs associated with UV offerings requiring multiple placements per room and maximizing productivity for the staff. The only device of its kind with patented Sensor360 technology, Tru-D analyzes the space including size, shape and contents, to deliver a precise, lethal dose of UV light, achieving significant pathogen reduction in the room.

