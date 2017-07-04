PMG Research Partners With Devana Solutions To Accelerate Growth Of Business & Mission

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PMG Research, Inc. and Devana Solutions, LLC, today announced a long-term subscription agreement for the use of Devana's advanced cloud-based technology across PMG's industry-leading network of over 50 investigative site locations.

The agreement allows PMG's integrated network of sites to adopt Devana's Ignite for Sites platform to fully automate its operations from study lead through trial completion.

In addition to PMG's more than 7,700 completed clinical trials, the advanced Devana Solutions® technology simultaneously tracks, aggregates and allows PMG to display and report its timing and performance metrics in real-time for all trials currently running across its entire site network.

This technology advantage, coupled with best-in-class trial management capabilities, will allow PMG Research to expand its industry leading position and secure additional trials in partnership with pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs.

Amanda Wright, Senior Director of Client Services and Communications at PMG, commented: "PMG Research has always embraced technology innovation as an important way to grow our business and to fulfill the organization's mission of bringing clinical research to as many people as possible.

"Devana Solutions® system allows for the end-to-end capture of data that will us to continue to demonstrate to CROs and Sponsors that our performance is among the best in the industry and that PMG is committed to the highest standards."

Barry Lake, CEO & Executive Chairman of Devana, added: "PMG is clearly a leader in the site operations enterprise and we are thrilled to partner with them.

"From the first conversation, they shared Devana Solutions' opinion that more and better data about site performance will mean that the most capable networks of sites, like PMG Research, will win more awards, leading to shorter cycle times for trials, lower costs and, ultimately, lower cost treatments for patients."

ABOUT PMG RESEARCH ( www.pmg-research.com )

PMG Research, Inc. is an integrated network of clinical research facilities with fourteen hub sites located in Champaign, IL; Ames, IA; Cary, Charlotte, Hickory, Raleigh, Rocky Mount, Salisbury, Statesville, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem, NC; Charleston, SC; and Bristol and Knoxville, TN. PMG has conducted over 7,700 research studies for hundreds of pharmaceutical sponsors and CROs since 1979. We have extensive experience conducting all phases of trials across a comprehensive list of conditions. Our mission is to bring clinical research to as many lives as possible while delivering unparalleled service and exceptional value to our clinical trial partners and stakeholders.

ABOUT DEVANA SOLUTIONS (http://devanasolutions.com)

Devana Solutions® is driven by a core belief that selection of top-performing Research Sites to align with drug sponsors and CROs is key to reducing drug costs and curing disease. Its IGNITE FOR SITES cloud-based platform centralizes study leads and contacts and automates pipeline administration while proprietary algorithms simultaneously track the site's timing and performance metrics from study lead through trial completion. With a couple of mouse clicks, these metrics can be standardized into reports for drug sponsors and CROs to validate the site's capabilities. Its MATCH PERFORMANCE reduces site selection risk for CRO's and sponsors by providing access to historical and real-time performance & timing metrics on investigator sites, improving trial feasibility and performance while reducing clinical trial cycle time and costs.

