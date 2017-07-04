AngioDynamics (ANGO) Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering By Selling Stockholders

ALBANY, N.Y., April 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 2.35 million shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.20 per share. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.



Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

A shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of common stock was filed with the SEC on October 3, 2013 and became effective on October 11, 2013. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus included in that registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference in that registration statement as well as the prospectus supplement related to this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, N.Y. 11717, or by telephone at 888-603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology. AngioDynamics' diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products.

