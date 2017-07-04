K2M & Lifehealthcare Group Limited Announce New Distribution Agreement For Australia & New Zealand

LEESBURG, Va., April 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) ("K2M"), a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance™, and LifeHealthcare Group Limited (ASX:LHC) (“LifeHealthcare”), a leading independent provider of medical devices and healthcare solutions in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), today announced that the two companies entered into a new supply agreement for the distribution of K2M’s innovative spinal technologies.



The K2M/LifeHealthcare distribution partnership, which dates back to 2010, has yielded strong growth and a significant spine market position in ANZ. Looking to build on this success, K2M and LifeHealthcare have entered into a new five-year agreement with the shared goal of establishing a number one spine market position in ANZ.

Matt Muscio, LifeHealthcare’s CEO, stated, “I am very pleased to announce our new five-year contract with K2M through 2021. K2M is a globally recognized innovator in complex spine, having led the way in deformity and now minimally invasive and 3D-printed spine solutions. Through our partnership, we have delivered highly successful product initiatives, such as the EVEREST® MI XT and MESA® platforms, and market leading education forums, such as Deformity Down Under, to address the needs of Australian and New Zealand clinicians and their patients. We look forward to working with Eric Major and the K2M team over the coming years to reach our shared aspiration of the number one market share position in the Australian and New Zealand spine market.”

Eric Major, K2M’s President and CEO, stated, “LifeHealthcare has been an important strategic partner of ours for many years and their established distribution presence and strong surgeon relationships have been instrumental in K2M’s strong market share growth in Australia and New Zealand. We are happy to announce our new agreement and look forward to offering innovative spinal technologies, such as our EVEREST MI XT Spinal System, our industry-leading 3D-printed CASCADIA™ Lateral Interbody System, and our comprehensive Balance ACS™ platform focused on achieving three-dimensional spinal balance, to surgeons in this important international spine market.”

For more information about K2M, visit www.K2M.com. For more information about LifeHealthcare, visit www.lifehealthcare.com.au.

About K2M

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance™. Since its inception, K2M has designed, developed and commercialized innovative complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques used by spine surgeons to treat some of the most complicated spinal pathologies. K2M has leveraged these core competencies into Balance ACS, a platform of products, services, and research to help surgeons achieve three-dimensional spinal balance across the axial, coronal and sagittal planes, with the goal of supporting the full continuum of care to facilitate quality patient outcomes. The Balance ACS platform, in combination with the Company’s technologies, techniques and leadership in the 3D-printing of spinal devices, enable K2M to compete favorably in the global spinal surgery market. For more information, visit www.K2M.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About LifeHealthcare

LifeHealthcare Group Limited is a leading independent provider of healthcare solutions in Australia and New Zealand across clinically specialized therapeutic channels bringing Australian and New Zealand healthcare professionals innovative medical devices by partnering with world class companies who share the vision of innovation and making a real difference to people’s lives.

