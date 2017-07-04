AxoGen (AXGN) Announces 2017 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Renaissance Orlando Airport Hotel, Orlando, FL

ALACHUA, Fla., April 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries, today announced that it will hold its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on Wednesday, May, 24, 2017. The meeting will take place at the following location:

Renaissance Orlando Airport Hotel - Amphitheater Room

5445 Forbes Place

Orlando, FL 32812

Shareholders can also attend the meeting via phone or internet as follows:

Phone: 1-877-328-2502 or 1-412-317-5419

Internet Link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/axogen17

The Proxy Statement, with the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting, and the 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K are available on the AxoGen website at http://ir.axogeninc.com/sec-filings.

Shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on March 30, 2017 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting can vote by telephone (1–800–690–6903) or internet (www.proxyvote.com) no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 or vote by completing, signing, and promptly returning the proxy card by mail.

About AxoGen

AxoGen (AXGN) is a global leader in innovative surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. AxoGen is the only company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. We are passionate about restoring nerve function and quality of life to patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Damage to a peripheral nerve can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

AxoGen's portfolio of products includes Avance® Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site, AxoGuard® Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves, AxoGuard® Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments, and Avive™ Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that may be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissue layers and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. Along with these core surgical products, AxoGen also offers AcroVal™ Neurosensory & Motor Testing System and AxoTouch™ Two-Point Discriminator. These evaluation and measurement tools assist health care professionals in detecting changes in sensation, assessing return of sensory, grip, and pinch function, evaluating effective treatment interventions, and providing feedback to patients on nerve function. The AxoGen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several other European and international countries.

