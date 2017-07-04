IBA Molecular And Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC To Create A New, World-Class Radiopharmaceutical Company: Curium

PARIS and ST LOUIS, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, I am excited to announce the uniting of IBA Molecular and Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC to create Curium - a world-class provider in nuclear imaging," says Renaud Dehareng, CEO of Curium.

Renaud Dehareng continued by saying, "Our new company has over 100 years of combined experience in the nuclear industry, Curium has a singular focus - to develop, manufacture and supply SPECT, PET, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to our customers around the globe. We have the largest, vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical manufacturing network in the industry. We will use our scale, global reach, manufacturing footprint and an unrivaled logistics and distribution network to deliver superior service that our customers can rely upon every day."

This new entity delivers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to over 14 million people from a global network of 21 manufacturing centers comprised of 1 Molybdenum facility, 3 large SPECT facilities, and close to 40 PET and SPECT radiopharmacies. Our customer base counts over 6,000 public and private hospitals, radiopharmacies and imaging centers in over 70 countries. Curium customers can expect best-in-class products, exceptional service reliability, a large and diverse product portfolio, a relentless pursuit of stable isotope supply, and a commitment to develop and launch new products.

Speaking on behalf of CapVest, the owner of Curium, Kate Briant, CapVest Partner and Chairman of the Board said, "We are excited to launch this dynamic new brand in the marketplace. We believe the expertise, size and scale, and proven track record of the united companies will provide future growth opportunities in this attractive segment."

The Curium name emphasizes two aspects that are critical to us:

It recalls the pioneering spirit and radiation research performed by Marie and Pierre Curie . We want to be a catalyst of nuclear medicine industry growth and support increasing its role in global healthcare. It clearly states our focus on nuclear medicine. We will continue to focus our resources and investments to contribute to our great industry.

Visually, our identity conveys a sense of continuity and advancement along the patient care continuum. Our brand tagline, Life Forward, sums up our commitment to our customers and the industry we serve by enhancing the quality of health outcomes through patient care, life-saving diagnostics and treatment. "We feel this uniquely positions the expanded business, as we build our second century of progress," says Dehareng.

For additional information on Curium, visit our website at curiumpharma.com

About Nuclear Imaging

With the challenge of aging populations around the world and the rising incidence of diseases, solving diagnostic challenges to ensure patients have better outcomes has never been more important.

Nuclear medicine is a specialized area where 'SPECT' and 'PET' cameras are used to capture emitted particles from radiopharmaceuticals and the technology is used to monitor major disease areas including oncology, cardiology and neurology.

The combination of the radiopharmaceuticals and the advanced imaging technology helps doctors to diagnose diseases earlier and more accurately, making treatments more effective and, as a consequence, reducing the long-term cost of care.

About IBA Molecular

IBA Molecular is a highly diversified global supplier of molecular imaging and other proven technologies in nuclear medicine, mainly SPECT and PET products. The company operates across 18 sites globally, servicing a growing client base of private hospitals and health/imaging clinics in over 70 countries. It produces radioactive tracers used in molecular imaging and therapy to diagnose and monitor a range of common diseases including cancer, heart, brain and bone.

IBA Molecular was created in 2012 following the buy-out of the radiopharmaceutical division of Ion Beam Applications ("IBA") SA, a European-based leader in advanced cancer radiation therapy which is listed on the Euronext pan-European Stock Exchange. In 2016, IBA Molecular was acquired by CapVest. IBA Molecular is today a wholly separate business from IBA SA.

About Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine LLC

Mallinckrodt's Nuclear Imaging business is a global producer of the medical isotope molybdenum-99, and its derivative, Technetium-99m, which is used in nuclear medicine procedures worldwide. The business has manufacturing operations in the US and the Netherlands, close to critical transport links, and its products are approved for use in many countries. Over two-thirds of its revenues originate in the US.

About CapVest

CapVest, which was established in 1999, is a leading private equity firm with a strong record of success. The firm's investment strategy is focused on identifying and managing investments in companies supplying essential goods and services. A patient investor, CapVest works closely with management to transform the size and scale of its investee companies through a combination of organic and acquisition-led growth.

Notes to Editor

[1] SPECT - A Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) is a type of nuclear imaging technique that uses radioactive substances injected into the blood to create 3-D images that help to diagnose a variety of diseases across oncology, cardiology and neurology, among others.

[2] PET - Like SPECT, Positron Emission Tomography is a nuclear imaging technique that uses radioactive material injected into the body to create 3-D images. However, PET imaging typically provides better resolutions.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iba-molecular-and-mallinckrodt-nuclear-medicine-llc-to-create-a-new-world-class-radiopharmaceutical-company-curium-300435720.html

